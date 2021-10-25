Random ruminations while enjoying a crisp early fall evening by the fire on the Door Peninsula in northeastern Wisconsin …
Driving is an amazing part of our social contract, and one that I’m guessing most of us don’t spend much time thinking about. Each automobile driver has multiple lives in his/her hands at pretty much every moment behind the wheel ― a heavy social arrangement indeed.
And while it only takes one maniac to mess of the deal for a whole bunch of people, of the thousands of cars we passed (or were passed by) during our 3,000-mile honeymoon trip from Colorado to Sturgeon Bay and back, everyone seemed to be holding up their end of the deal. No freakouts, no wrong-way drivers, no road rage that we could see (with the possible exception of the ungracious truck driver who tried to make an example of me near Rockford, Illinois). An often taken-for-granted element of the honor system that is civilized human life over the past century, it seems to me.
And of all the possible honeymoon destinations, why Wisconsin in October? Glad you asked! The reasons for finding ourselves in a cabin just inland from Lake Michigan were at least fourfold:
- Not flying anywhere these days on principle (call us “conscientious objectors” where this is concerned), and it’s a really long drive to Cancún.
- Marissa spent a decade or so in the Land of Cheese, Brats and Beer, and sold me on the inherent charms of the state while assuring me we’d be out of there before getting iced-in for the winter.
- Two words: cheese curds! (And lots of big water, dark soil and green grass ― quite lovely, actually).
- Happy wife, happy life (see item #2).
Got ourselves into that upper Midwest spirit by watching “Fargo” (which my bride had never seen) on our first night there, which condemned the aforementioned Marissa to being subjected to my best (bad) Jerry Lundegaard impression for the rest of the trip. “What the heck do you mean?” and so forth. It was a gas to hear people rolling out the accent sans comedic context, and made us both smile every time.
A highlight of our weeklong celebration d’amor was the successful tracking down of a couple of Tri-Lakers past and present including our friend Carla Stephany, a native Wisconsinite whom I met through the Tri-Lakes Chamber back in 2015. We also rocked my music-buddy Kevin Johnson’s world, thanks to the ever-observant Marissa. Kevin’s a resident of Palmer Lake who was back visiting his old stomping grounds of Sister Bay, Wisconsin at the same time we were there. Marissa had seen notice of a solo acoustic show he was playing at a bayside bar just up the road from our campground, and we rolled in there on Saturday evening and crashed the gig! Kevin was one surprised songsmith, suffice it to say.
And speaking of Colorado exports, I managed to parlay a to-go order on our way out of Monument into a perfect cheese-storm: queso from Arlene’s Beans, eaten by campfire some 1,200 miles away! “When in Wisconsin,” I always say …
Back in the ‘hood, happy 85th birthday (Oct. 23) to a man who’s cut quite a swath during his time here, the still blowin’-and-goin’ Stan Searle, and happy heavenly birthday to my sister Shelley Searle Barber and to Marissa’s Grandma Marchionda, who would’ve been 63 and 90 earth-years, respectively, on Oct. 25. Thanks to all three of you for setting the bar challengingly high in so many areas of life (the spiritual and the attitudinal, most importantly).
BE VERRRY AFRAID … and if you’re still looking for something frightfully fun to do this weekend, I know of a certain family-friendly Halloween Hoedown on the 29th, being held at a ranch near you. Details at HalloweenAshBash2021.eventbrite.com. Talk to you in November, already!
Charlie Searle has lived in Monument since 1994 and is active in a variety of pursuits in the Tri-Lakes area, as his tagline “Meat, Motors, Music, Media” attests. Contact Charlie at AlongTheDivide@pikespeaknewspapers.com.