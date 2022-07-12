Carrie Thornburgh, founder of Outpaws Animal Rescue says she “was the kid who would bring home the stray dog and hide it under the porch!” Her compassion for so-called “underdogs” has led her on a very special journey — one that has a happy outcome for the animals lucky enough to come into her orbit.
Thornburgh, an attorney who practices in the Tri-Lakes area and beyond, owns an 80-acre animal sanctuary in Peyton, fittingly located on Sweet Road. Currently, 23 animals have found a forever home with this animal ambassador where they will live out their days being loved, cared for and treated with dignity.
Animals find their way to Thornburgh through a variety of paths, including her alliance with animal shelters and veterinarians, opportunities in the agricultural industry, and situations where they have been rescued from neglect and abuse situations.
As an adult, Thornburgh found herself constantly helping animals that had been dumped on the side of the road, or would show up on her property starving and neglected. Upon moving to Colorado, she fostered hundreds of dogs and cats in her home, eventually adopting a horse, four dogs and three cats.
Over the years, as she fostered dogs and cats, Thornburgh found herself wanting to focus more on doing the rescuing by aiding animals that were being overlooked and left behind. In 2013, she founded Outpaws Animal Rescue in Littleton, with a mission of being committed to “providing a safe haven for homeless animals, giving a second chance to those left behind in overburdened shelters, and fighting pet homelessness until every adoptable dog and cat has a home.” This mission has expanded to encompass a wider range of creatures including birds, farm animals and rabbits.
In 2020, due to unforeseen circumstances, Thornburgh found herself without a place to live. An opportunity arose through the generosity of a couple who were Outpaws foster caretakers and adopters. Due to health issues, they were leaving the state, and their 80-acre property in Peyton was available. Thornburgh gratefully moved into the house in February 2021, and closed on purchasing the property in October 2021. She says the acreage is tailor-made to fulfill the Outpaws mission with plenty of wide-open spaces, outbuildings and fenced pastures where animals can live safely in bucolic serenity.
Thornburgh works remotely as an attorney specializing in cases involving personal injury and workers compensation. As a sole practitioner managing her own schedule, she has a unique opportunity to operate her nonprofit hands-on. “I do it all myself: feed, clean and exercise the animals,” she says.
Thornburgh has plans for ongoing development and expansion of Outpaws. Her goal is to continue the original mission, while utilizing her property as a farm animal sanctuary. She plans to put additional focus on animal safety, and public education to view farm animals more compassionately. Eventually she plans to make Outpaws available for public tours.
Education is key. “We can’t sustain what we are doing to our planet that we are destroying. Seventy percent of world grain is used to feed livestock … Cows and pigs make up 40-50% of the world animal population.”
Thornburgh emphasizes that she does not mean to be judgmental, but says, “If I can be compassionate and not cause suffering, why wouldn’t I?”
With her 80 acres, a clear vision, a dedicated wish to aid animals in need, ample energy and strong ambition, Thornburgh is unstoppable. She walks the walk, and talks the talk to make a difference in the lives of forgotten animals. Every one of her charges has a story, and she readily shares some of the heartbreaking tales that have led to happily ever afters.
German Shepherd puppy Emmeline was purchased from a breeder in New Mexico by a woman who didn’t believe in vaccinating her pet. Sadly, Emmeline contracted Parvo, and her owner took her to a veterinarian to be euthanized. Luckily the vet convinced the owner to relinquish the puppy, and she was then easily cured of the virus. Thornburgh welcomed the perfectly healthy pup into her home, and the two have a very close bond. “She’s amazing, loving and protective, and follows me everywhere,” says Thornburgh.
Male calves are considered “discards” in the dairy business. A good Samaritan in Erie purchased baby Chance, and then Tim (because Chance needed a friend). Recently the 10-month-olds came to Outpaws to live with Thornburgh’s steer, Milkshake. Milkshake was saved from slaughter by a man who had befriended him.
Initially Milkshake found the newcomers to Outpaws quite annoying as they playfully pushed and prodded him, but now the three are fast friends and inseparable.
As tiny ducklings, Morgan and Muse were dumped in a Denver pond soon after Easter this past spring. Realizing they had no way to survive, a good Samaritan caught them and reached out to find them a forever home. Thornburgh enthusiastically took them in, and they have joined her other ducks, Marvel and Moxie.
Thornburgh is currently redeveloping her vision for Outpaws Animal Rescue at the relatively new Peyton location. In the future, fostering and adoption opportunities will again be available. At this point, there are ample ways to join hands with Thornburgh to ensure best care for the animals she has now, and to save future animal lives. Sponsorships, monetary donations, and gifts from the Wednesday Wishlist (https://a.co/12p4ghC) on Amazon are always welcome.
Complete information as well as volunteer opportunities can be found at outpaws.org.