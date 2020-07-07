Every year in October, the Kiwanis Club hosts the annual Empty Bowl Dinner to raise critical and necessary funds for Tri-Lakes Cares, our local food pantry and human services organization. The money raised at this event is needed even more this year because of the pandemic’s economic impact on everyone in all income levels in our community.
Due to the new guidelines for public health and safety because of the coronavirus, this year’s Empty Bowls dinner and Silent Auction will look very different.
The Empty Bowls event will consist of a “drive thru” bowl pickup in the Lewis-Palmer High School parking lot. It is tentatively scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. on Oct. 3. Ticket holders will be given a choice of between four and six bowls as well as a certificate for a free bowl of soup at a participating restaurant of their choice. Additionally, they will receive a flyer for the Virtual Silent Auction to be held Oct. 3-10.
Tickets will be $20 and sold online through the Monument Hill Kiwanis website, monumenthillkiwanis.org (via PayPal), and the Tri-Lakes Cares website, tri-lakescares.org, at Monument Hill Kiwanis Meetings and from local businesses. It is possible that tickets will be sold at the event. Because circumstances change, check the Monument Hill Kiwanis Club’s website for up-to-date-information.
The popularity of this event is due to the unique handmade bowls, which are donated by local artists.
Clay N Colors, our local potter’s studio in downtown Monument, will be the headquarters for creation and collection for the donated bowls for the annual Empty Bowls dinner. In past years they provided studio space one day a week for beginner and accomplished potters to use their wheels and kilns to produce these bowls. This year they will provide the clay and firing by appointment. Donations are crucial since the attendance and support of this event depends on the donation of the bowls. Bowls made in individual studios, both clay and wood, will also be accepted at the Clay N Colors location at 251 Front St., Suite 1, by appointment. Contact them via their website clayncolors.com, by email at clayncolors@gmail.com or by phone at 719-238-0069.
Now more than ever we need to support Tri-Lakes Cares by donating the bowls, buying tickets to the event or making a financial donation to the organization.
Nancy Bonig is a professional glass artist living in Monument. She is the founder of Front Range Open Studios, and her kilnworked glass can be seen at the Denver Art Museum shop. Have an art event you would like her to cover? Contact her at nancy@bonig.com.