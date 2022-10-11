On Oct. 6 I had a comment published on a news website which often uses them. I was a step ahead of the news cycle on my points below, as far as I could tell. In it, I pointed out that:
Being an ally and being a friend are two different things. Being an ally is a matter of convenience; being a friend is different.
The Saudi government has never been our friend.
In the past, when the Saudis differed with us, and feared that we might take some firm action, they started to pull their billions out of the stock market in fear that we might “freeze them.” I did not mention, but I should have, the 1973-74 oil embargo where we had an oil shortage here, manufactured by the Saudis. They use their oil as a weapon against us in order to get us to change our foreign policy.
Oil is crucial to the West, but that has a limited life because we are now seeking to become “green.” Soon, the Saudi leverage will dissipate. They want to make as much money as they can before that Golden Goose stops producing eggs. All they have is oil and income from its various investments.
We are not without cards to play: the Saudi’s depend upon our weapons; Russia is now probably not in a position to fill this gap; China might be able to do this but they are a dangerous ally to have. Rearming with other weapons will take years.
We now need to put pressure back on the Saudis. “No more weapons” will expose them to further Iranian attacks. These peoples hate each other for their problems are religious, Sunni versus Shia.
Cutting oil production hurts everyone, so our allies might join us as they have regarding Ukraine. It will be very painful for everyone. If we do work a “deal” with Iran, and I am not betting on it, Iranian oil can compete with Saudi oil. There are some noises about importing a small amount of oil from Venezuela, but that is problematic. Importing oil from Canada is a small source, for that will have to come via rail and truck.
We will face rationing, long lines at the pump, speed limit laws, more carpooling and rethinking each trip to the market.
But we have been there before and some members of OPEC will figure out how to get us more oil. We can’t allow ourselves to be blackmailed/extorted by a murdering despotic Saudi Prince, or anyone else. Especially where we can strike back.
Yes, Keystone could have been used by us for more oil; yes fracking made us an oil exporter, but that is in hindsight and keeping us as slaves to our own oil oligarchy which is only interested in maximizing its profits, and it is not our friend, either.
Keystone put our aquifers at risk for oil intended for export, not for us. Fracking generates more pollution.
We need to look forward and get to green as soon as we can, and build back better everything we need.
The Saudis are continuing to meddle in our politics witness their giving Jared Kushner $2B for investment and guaranteeing him about $25M per year gross income. A
hedge fund manager this person is not; it is buying influence. The New York Times recently wrote a very detailed article explaining how that all went down. It is at least as bad as anything claimed against Hunter Biden.
This is not the time to turn this into a political issue; it is time for us to bond together to fight against everyone who is trying to manipulate us, no matter our political differences.
DeSantis and Biden can work together to help Florida; Republicans and Democrats can work together on our oil/Saudi problem for all of us.
Harvey A. Epstein is a resident of Monument.