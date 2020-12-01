Forget the snuggly lap visits with Santa Claus this year.
There will be no whispering Christmas wish lists in St. Nicholas’ ear or warm wishes from his elves or Mrs. Claus.
Santa is hands-off, and for good reason: The jolliest one of them all (or the person who inhabits the role) is likely to be squarely in the middle of the highest-risk age group of people who might be devastated by COVID-19.
This isn’t to say all Santa visits are off the table this year. But many of those widely anticipated, informal chats have pivoted to the virtual world, where kids can say hello from afar to their favorite holiday character.
That’s what KJ Braithwaite and his wife, Carol Sherman, are doing this year. The married couple, who went through a professional Santa school in Denver during their courtship five years ago, normally play the dynamic Christmas duo at various events across Colorado Springs. This year they’re offering online visits via Zoom and FaceTime and encouraging kids to email their wish lists. The couple can be reached at yulecsanta@earthlink.net.
“Santa is quarantining up in the North Pole with elves and Mrs. Claus,” says Braithwaite, a longtime Colorado Springs musician. “There are ways to still connect. Kids have to know Christmas isn’t canceled. It’s going to happen. They have to still be good and keep their chin up. Santa’s very much there and just being safe.”
It’s bittersweet for Braithwaite, who feels his role Santa is a calling of sorts. As he morphed into the man of the hour, he read every Christmas book and watched every Hallmark Christmas movie he could find.
“In a way I’ve always been Santa with my children and with how I felt about Christmas as a child,” he says. “It’s not an easy job. It’s an important job. People think you put on a Walmart suit and that’s fine, but there’s so much more to it. We try to make every visit meaningful, because that’s what it’s all about — creating that magic.”
For the first time in 23 years, George Whitesell won’t don his red and white costume. For the last decade, he’s played Santa at a mall in Houston, where he’d normally work the first week of November through Christmas Eve. But the growing rate of virus in the city made him uncomfortable.
“I have mixed emotions,” says Whitesell. “You build relationships with families and kids. You get to recognize the kids every year. It’s such a happy time. I look forward to it. They’re trying to make the season enjoyable, but in my situation it was too risky.”
Whitesell trained for the gig at Naturally Santa, a now-defunct professional school in the Springs.
“What I enjoy most is getting to know the kids year after year, watching them grow and visiting with their families,” he says. “It’s not just for kids. That old Christmas song lyric — ‘To kids from 1 to 92’ — that’s true.”
One silver living did emerge this year for Whitesell, who’s also a longtime Springs musician. With his new free time, he was able to create a website to promote “Santa’s Wish,” a book and original song he wrote years ago during the slow days of November, when he’d sit on his Christmas throne and wait for all the good little boys and girls to show up. It’s illustrated by editorial cartoonist Marshall Ramsey and available at amusiccompanyinc.com.
There’s at least one way to see Santa in person, if you’re willing to drive to the North Pole. That is, the amusement park in the mountains. North Pole: Home of Santa’s Workshop has kept up in-person Santa visits since June. He’s cozied up in his house and ready to greet one family at a time. The elder statesman is masked and seated behind a garland gate, where he’s available for photos at a distance, but no lap visits.
“It’s better than virtual,” says North Pole manager Tom Haggard. “I guess people are getting used to it. People come every year for a Santa picture. This year will be different. The children are able to see him and talk to him.”
A virtual Santa might be better than no Santa at all. HireSanta, based out of Dallas, helps its clients channel the holiday season by helping provide them with holiday entertainers, including, of course, the big guy himself. Founder Mitch Allen says things looked bleak in the spring, and he worried Christmas might be kaput. But the second half of the year has exploded with clients requesting help in brightening the holidays.
Individuals and businesses can go online to hiresanta.com and make an appointment for a visit. Allen acknowledges the best virtual visit isn’t as good as an in-person visit, but his main concern is taking care of his crew of Santas.
“We’re seeing more demand, a bigger desire for the traditions and symbols of Christmas,” says Allen. “The love, hope and faith of Christmas. This year people need Santa more than ever.”
