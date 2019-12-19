Santa Claus took some time out of his busy schedule to spend some time in the Tri-Lakes area earlier this month.
On Saturday, Dec. 14, Santa on Patrol delivered toys and good tidings to area children. He was accompanied by Elsa from "Frozen" and Buddy the Elf from "Elf" and friends from Monument and Palmer Lake police departments, the Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and Toys for Tots.
"Over the years I feel this was probably the greatest show of presence for those in need within our community," said Town of Monument Trustee Jeffrey Bornstein. "The caravan of police and fire personnel was amazing."