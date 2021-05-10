MONUMENT • Land that was originally zoned for a church site in Sanctuary Pointe became the topic of debate when a potential 12 new residential home lots were proposed instead.
At a May 3 hearing, the Board of Trustees reviewed an ordinance to approve a fourth amendment to Sanctuary Pointe’s Phase One planned development site plan and the first amendment for the development’s sketch plan.
The proposed site of the plan involved 5.11 acres north of Baptist Road and west of Fox Run Regional Park that was originally approved in 2006 to be the site of a church. However, the diocese no longer requires a church in that location, town planner Debbie Flynn said. Classic Development sought the amendment to the site plan in hopes of creating 12 lots for single-family homes.
The amendment would increase the Sanctuary Pointe development’s density from 600 to 612 lots.
Neighborhood meetings between Classic Development and NES Inc. and existing residents of Sanctuary Pointe were held in January and February. During these meetings, 15 lots were initially proposed but the development was soon amended to 12 after hearing residents’ concerns about lot size. Per those concerned, the developer reduced the proposed number of lots adjacent to the boundary of the parcel, allowing them to resemble adjacent lots.
The Monument Planning Commission approved the amendment in April after hearing concerns from residents as well.
Andrea Barlow of NES Inc. was on hand to further present the aspects of the amendment, during which she noted the increased traffic from the 12 lots would be significantly less than what would had been created by having a church on the site.
Several current residents of Sanctuary Pointe were present (and online) at the meeting to voice their objection to the ordinance. Again, some had concerns the 12 lots would not match the sizes of adjacent lots. Some homeowners expressed the situation as a “bait and switch” from what they were told by their sales representative when purchasing a home in the development.
Of note is that this parcel is being offered by Classic Development, while Vanguard Homes and Saddle Tree Homes have sold products in the adjacent lots as well.
One homeowner expressed a concern that too many trees need to be cleared out to accommodate the lots, and that the density on the parcel along Baptist Road at the entryway of Sanctuary Pointe would be unsightly. Additionally, a trail which residents use to access their mailboxes would have to be removed for the proposed lots.
Barlow said there would still be a substantial buffer from Baptist Road of about 180 feet.
Loren Moreland, a Classic Development vice president and project manager who is also a resident of Sanctuary Pointe, spoke to the board regarding the concerns as well. He noted many residents were not around to witness what Classic Development had to accomplish to get the existing lots in the development approved. Even at that time, he said, the developer was not able to get everything it wanted.
“We have invested $70 million in infrastructure on this,” Moreland said. “That’s a huge risk. … I would argue it’s the highest quality community, maybe, in Monument.”
Moreland said the grading required on the parcel for eight homes would be the same for 12. The trail residents are concerned about losing was never part of the site plan, but rather created by TriView Metropolitan District, which manages the water and sewer services to the development, to beautify part of its sewage line infrastructure, Moreland said.
Trustee Jim Romanello said although the trail could not be salvage because it was never part of the site plan, he was not comfortable voting on the ordinances having heard the issues surrounding it.
Trustee Laurie Clark said she didn’t see any reason to withhold approval of the ordinance since it falls within the town’s required guidelines. “I don’t see anything more that [Classic] can concede on other than what they have already,” she said. “At this point, our concern is do they meet the required legal guidelines, and it’s my opinion that they do.”
Trustee Ron Stephens said although he agreed the ordinance meets legal criteria, he would like to see any documentation from residents of Classic Development sales representatives made allusions or guarantees to the future of the parcel. He said Classic should not be held accountable to what Vanguard or Saddle Tree sales reps may have promised.
Moreland said the Classic sales team members have remained consistent throughout the development and have never made such allusions. “These aren’t fun conversations,” he said. “That’s the one part of my job I don’t like.”
Moreland continued, “Do I think this is a responsible use of the land? Absolutely. We have done everything by the book — and as a landowner, what more could we do? We are not trying to blindside people. We are not trying to ‘bait and switch.’ These 12 lots are 10 times more responsible than a church.”
Mayor Don Wilson said while he understands the concerns expressed by the members of the community, he thinks the developer has gone a long way to make adjustments to accommodate them.
“I think this has reached a point where nobody is going to be entirely happy,” Wilson said.
Clark moved to approve the ordinance, which was approved 5-2. Stephens and Mayor Pro Tem Kelly Elliott voted against it.