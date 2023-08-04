Kris Salo's metaphorical investment into a local shop swiftly morphed into a literal business venture in less than six months.

Salo, co-owner of Valkyrie’s Loft Toys and Games, saw a job post on Facebook from Inconceivable, the store's previous name.

Salo’s daughter, Teagan, wanted and searched for a job last winter break and Salo believed Inconceivable suited her perfectly.

“I ran upstairs and woke her up to show her the post,” Salo said. “She jumped up, got dressed and ran downstairs. She knows everything about Pokémon and Pokémon cards. She walked in and they asked her how would she know the card’s value. She did her thing and they offered to hire her that day.”

Months later, Teagan learned that the previous owner planned to sell the business and informed Salo.

"At first I didn't think much about that but as time moved on, the previous owner couldn't find anyone to purchase the business," Salo said. "Our youngest is getting ready to head to college and I was staring at a big ol' empty nest and I was in a soul-crushing corporate job that I didn't find fulfilling.

"I started thinking outside the box, and (my husband and I) started talking about it and realized it was something that ticked several boxes for us. We talked to the previous owner and ended up completing the purchase."

Salo, whose tenure as owner began June 15, said she wanted to rebrand from Inconceivable and start with a fresher name.

Salo's husband, Thom, said Salo and the family spitball ideas about a possible new name.

The name needed flare, but also required a cozy vibe to attract myriad of customers.

"We're big fans of the TV show Vikings and my wife is 18% Viking, so there's an interest in Vikings," Thom said. "Kris threw out the term valkyries and our daughter is a big Marvel fan so that stuck. They also wanted to capture the strong heroine image. So that's the Valkyrie; the female warrior who comes down and chooses who comes to Valhalla to feast with Odin in preparation for Ragnarök."

While the valkyrie name sufficed for a fierce image, the Salos still rummaged through a slew of names before landing on a suitable word representative of a haven for gaming enthusiasts.

"We wanted a place where people felt welcomed," Thom said. "So 'loft' is a soft, welcoming, place and that's the genesis of it."

Thom travels to Virginia for work most weeks and said "this is Kris' baby."

Which is fine with Salo as she fills the void of an empty nest and mingles with the community while gushing over “all things geek.”

Salo said "we proudly wave our nerd flag in this family,” but she recognizes some aspects of board and card games have changed since her childhood.

This is why Salo cherishes the wisdom and presence of Keith Brandsma, Valkyrie’s Loft Toys and Games store manager.

Brandsma, who started at the store in November 2022, remained after the ownership exchange.

Brandsma provides customers with stats, facts, lessons on unfamiliar board games and any other information they seek as they enter the store.

Most importantly, Brandsma has equity with folks who play games at the shop and enter the business to satiate their interests.

"We thought we were going to be closing and that was a blow to me and all the people who come in and out of the shop," Brandsma said. "But now I can continue those relationships, see everyone come in and play their games. This shop provides a great sense of community."

Although the Salos have limited time in the business, they’re acclimating well to the community.

Salo said she hopes to keep the business around “for years to come” because she understands the importance of the business beyond ownership.

"We’re getting to know the kids -- the middle school kids, high school kids, young adults who come in the store," Thom said.

“Since we purchased the place, all we hear from customers over and over is how grateful they are that the place didn’t close,” Salo said. “It’s so important to so many people and it’s a gathering place for anyone from those who play board games here on Friday nights to people who come looking for the cards and games they want. People like to have a place they can come together and we’re happy to provide that.”