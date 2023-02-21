In October, 1901 a freight train left Colorado Springs bound for Denver. It had to stop at Pikeview Mine, a station four miles north of town, now known as Rockrimmon.

The mine had 16 cars of coal headed north to Denver. The movement of coal from mines in this area was fairly common. The train would stop and the engine would leave its train on the main track while getting the cars to be picked up. Things went fairly well, according to standard practice.

As the engine approached the cars to be picked up, the conductor and a brakeman had gone to check the cars to be picked up. They released the brakes on the cars and the engine was coupled onto the cars. The engine then took them backward to add to the rest of the train. The longer train now had a heavy load due to the added coal cars. As the train left the mine, one car’s coupling broke. The train did not have the kind of air brakes now used, which would have stopped it automatically. Soon, the back half of the train was running away, led by the train’s caboose.

In the caboose were the conductor and brakeman. The two attempted to crank down the caboose’s brakes, but were unable to as the train was accelerating. At Roswell, on the north end of Colorado Springs, another freight train had stopped to pick up freight cars from the Rock Island’s yard. As it started to pull north the southbound runaway crashed into it. The wreck piled up some 20 cars, mainly coal, near the Rock Island roundhouse. The pile was about 30 feet high.

The two men on the caboose of the runaway train were thrown to the ground. Only the brakeman sustained any injuries. The locomotive of the train it hit was buried in the pile, but the men in it were unhurt.

Until the wreck could be cleaned up, the normal trains had to run through the Rock Island’s yards. A few years later, a similar accident destroyed the Rock Island’s Roswell station — barely missed in this accident.

E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.