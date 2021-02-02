There’s a whole lotta goodness afoot right under our proverbial noses (if you’ll indulge me the bodily metaphors) in the Tri-Lakes Area these days, including efforts that tend to travel under the radar locally but are doing great things on a global level. One such case in point is Monument’s own Reach One Touch One Ministries, headquartered in the office complex on Beacon Lite Road just north of the Air Academy Credit Union.
“We have so many terrific organizations working to support and minister to children in poverty around the world, and great good is being done on their behalf,” says ROTOM-USA Executive Director Dave Reed of Monument, who joined the mission in 2017.
“In these situations you have a lot of grandparents trying to raise kids, and there’s little support for them. Our founder Kenneth Mugayehwenkyi was reminded of this on a visit back to his native Uganda in 2003, and the depth of need in this area moved him to action. He had been working on bringing his family to Pennsylvania, where he had set up his life here in America. Sharing his vision with friends here helped Kenneth realize that, with their support, he could do more good for his own people by moving back to Uganda.”
“There’s no safety net in that part of the world,” says River Outlaw of Monument, Director of Strategic Development. “Things we take for granted here such as Social Security, pensions, insurance, medical care, disability and other entitlement programs simply do not exist in these poverty-stricken areas. There are many places in the world where $5 can buy food for a week. Knowing that what we give can make a difference between life and death is extremely humbling. Serving those in less developed countries helps me keep perspective on what’s important in life.”
The ROTOM program is currently supporting around 1,000 Ugandans and has recently expanded its mission into Ethiopia.
“It’s a different mission field there, for sure,” adds River, who moved to Monument in 2016. “Uganda is largely rural, while the situation in Ethiopia is much more urban, which creates its unique challenges. My job is to get the word out about ROTOM in our area and around the country, and to invite other to join us in making a difference in the lives of vulnerable seniors. The relationships developed through letters and pictures across the ocean between seniors and their new friends is beautiful to see.”
So why Monument, of all places?
“We’ve been based in Colorado since 2010, officing in the Springs,” says Reed, a native of Colorado who’s been a Monument resident since 2007. “They were operating out of my predecessor’s basement, and needed to find a new home when she stepped down. Several of the people involved with ROTOM-USA (including tech consultant Jay Hartwell, who was key in expanding ROTOM into Ethiopia), lived in or around Monument, so it made sense to look at this as a base of operations.”
The office moved to its current location in 2018.
It’s a lean and mean operation here in Motown with Dave, River and Senior Friendship Coordinator/administrative do-all Julie Kuss making up the onsite staff. On the ground in Uganda are 50 employees, 100 “village volunteers” and a nine-member board of directors. The Ethiopia operation currently consists of six directors.
“There’s a lot of learning on the job here and in country, but it’s a wonderful thing to be involved with,” River adds. “These are real people with daily challenges that we can’t even imagine, and even a little bit of help can be a huge blessing to them. Seeing this happening is cause for gratitude every day.”
You can reach ROTOM at (888) 540-3439, ReachOne-TouchOne.org or Facebook.com/reachonetouchoneministries.
