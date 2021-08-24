Although most people do not spend much time thinking about snow in the summertime, the highway department uses this time to get their snow equipment into good working order. They even have to get some equipment out for hail storms.
Probably there was no road crew in Colorado so well equipped with snowplows as the Denver and Rio Grande Railroad. It kept the road open in all sorts of weather — even during the winter of 1899, which was one of the worst winters in years.
The work they did was remarkable. Whenever a snow blockade occurred, a rotary snowplow was sent to fight it. The steam giants usually came out victorious.
After severe blockades on the Palmer Divide line, one rotary succeeded in keeping the line clear. In this part of Colorado, where the snowstorms were (and are) especially severe, none of the lines using rotaries were seriously delayed.
Where snow covered the tracks and rocks and trees were buried in snow, the rotary was of little avail. Fortunately that is not much of a problem here!
The rotary is certainly a curiosity, and those used by the Rio Grande are of the finest ever made.
The shovel consisted of a heavy wrought-iron frame, made of 12-inch “I” beams, strongly braced, carrying upon the forward end a steel drum nine feet in diameter, with a square front 10 feet wide. Inside the drum were 12 rotating shovels made of steel, and arranged like an immense fan-wheel. On the front of the shovels there were 18 two-edged knives of steel, which reversed automatically.
On the frame in the rear of the drum was the steam boiler, which supplied the power to rotate the shovel wheel. The drive cylinders were 17 inches in diameter, and 22 inches stroke, of iron. The boiler was steel, seven-sixteenth of an inch thick; and the cylindrical part, 52 inches in diameter.
The material and workmanship were consistent with the highest standard of locomotive construction. The front truck was equipped with an extra wrought-iron frame, made fast on the truck frame, for the purpose of carrying an ice-cutter and flanger. The flanger was hung on the rear end of the extra frame, constructed to cut within half an inch of the rails on the sharpest curve.
The Rio Grande and Santa Fe men took great pride in the big rotaries, which is certainly understandable, as much they had no equals in the East or West.
The railroads still need such equipment, but they have not been seen clearing the tracks at Palmer Lake for many years.
The Union Pacific keep their plows at Cheyenne, Wyoming, where they often need them.
