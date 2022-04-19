Cleaning the city parks and trails, providing masks to local hospitals, providing dictionaries and books to elementary schools, helping kids in Special Olympics, supplying polio vaccine, reading stories to kindergarteners, providing deserving military families special meals during Thanksgivings and other holidays, providing clean water in Africa & Asia, building schools in South and Central America, Empowering Maasai women in Kenya and Tanzania are some of the projects our fellow Rotarians from El Paso County are involved in.
Rotary is a global network of 1.4 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change — across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves.
Solving real problems takes real commitment and vision. For more than 110 years, Rotary’s people of action have used their passion, energy, and intelligence to take action on sustainable projects. From literacy and peace to water and health, we are always working to better our world, and we stay committed to the end. Rotary members believe that we have a shared responsibility to take action on our world’s most persistent issues. Our 46,000-plus clubs work together to:
- Promote peace
- Fight disease
- Provide clean water, sanitation, and hygiene
- Save mothers and children
- Support education
- Grow local economies
- Protect the environment
Our mission is to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill and peace through our fellowship of business, professional and community leaders.
Our vision Together, we see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change — across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves.
We work differently, we see differently: Our multidisciplinary perspective helps us see challenges in unique ways.
We think differently: We apply leadership and expertise to social issues — and find unique solutions.
We act responsibly: Our passion and perseverance create lasting change.
We make a difference at home and around the world: Our members can be found in your community and across the globe. From Albania to Zimbabwe, we have Rotary Clubs everywhere. As El Paso County is growing northward in Monument and Tri-Lakes area, Rotary is looking starting a new club to supplement six other clubs already active in Colorado Springs.
Join Rotary’s 1.4 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change — across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves. Your time, energy, and a passion to improve your world are all you need to get involved with Rotary. Our members are businessmen, teachers, professors, doctors, engineers, housewives, builders, real estate brokers, accountants and other professionals. One thing all they have in common, a vision to help and improve community they are living in and help other communities around the globe.
Become one of Rotary’s people of action or explore the many opportunities we have for anyone — whatever your age or interest — who wants to improve lives in communities near and far. Connect with Khurshid Qureshi at kqureshico@yahoo.com or 719-229-1648 to find out how you can get involved into worldwide Rotary organization. Further information about Rotary International can be found at rotary.org/en.
Khurshid Qureshi is resident of Monument, and has lived in El Paso County for 30 years. He is member of North Colorado Springs Rotary Club.