MONUMENT • The effort to create a Tri-Lakes chapter of Rotary International continues with a search for originating members.
Founding members of the upstart Rotary chapter held a meet and greet June 2 at the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce Community Meeting House. The event was to introduce Rotary to those who may not know much about the service organization, to present the chapter’s initial vision, and to inspire locals to become members.
Rotary International is a worldwide service organization network with 1.4 million neighbors, friends, community leaders and problem-solvers in 37,000 clubs in 200 countries. Its members are organized and groomed to be leaders and maintain a vision to unite people and take action for lasting change not only in their own community but worldwide.
More countries participate in Rotary International than with the United Nations, said Chip Ecks, Rotary district 5470 governor. Ecks was on hand to present the early history of Rotary and how it has evolved in recent years.
“If you know a stereotype that Rotary is only for old men, that’s not the case,” he said. “This is a proud moment for people to become the original members of the first Rotary club in the Tri-Lakes area.”
Ecks noted Rotary membership now includes members of all adult age ranges and is approximately 40% women. Members also come from a variety of backgrounds, skill sets, entrepreneurship and levels of education.
The newly forming Tri-Lakes Rotary Club presently has about 12 members but needs 20 to become a sanctioned chapter.
Khurshid Qureshi, the president-elect of the Rotary Club of North Colorado Springs, is aiding the formation of the Tri-Lakes chapter and is committed to joining it from north Colorado Springs as well. He said the goal is to acquire 25 members at the inception of the Tri-Lakes club, which he predicts should grow to about 40-45 members within a few months.
Qureshi, a 9-year Rotarian, said the immediate goal of the new chapter, outside of reaching 25 committed members to start, is securing a venue for the club’s meetings. Fortunately, the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce has already offered a place for it to hold meetings, he said.
Building a leadership team and identifying service projects are also an initial priority, Qureshi said.
Lastly, the club would look to announce a charter date, host a gala dinner and start making announcements to the community.
The concept of having a “vibrant” Rotary club for the area includes having meaningful hands-on projects, creating and sharing new and fun ideas, maintaining a unique club identity which reflects its membership as well as focus on community-wide fundraising. Rotary Club’s are able to use district and international Rotary grants to help increase their fundraising efforts.
“We will not be doing small fundraising projects involving a few thousand dollars,” Qureshi said. “We are looking for large $50,000 to $60,000 fundraising projects. … We will have an engaging club with active public relationships, partnerships with the community and local businesses, an involved membership and projects of local and the international communities.”
Ecks noted the Rotary club would not be a business networking organization, although networking usually ends up being a by-product. Rather, the sole purpose of the Tri-Lakes Rotary Club would be community service. In addition, there is nothing to keep the club from working with other service organizations in the area on joint projects, he said.
The four main areas of focus the Tri-Lakes club would have is to serve the community’s youth, environment, small business and international needs in regions needing clean sustainable water and struggles with hygiene, literacy and empowerment. The club would establish a Director of Imagination to build a task force to help innovate and implement new ideas, Qureshi said.
Rotary Area 2 Governor Tarah King, Broadmoor area, was also on hand to share aspects of membership and its benefits. She said service projects for each club usually stem from what members are passionate about helping. She noted the fellowship involved with being a member is a personal benefit as well.
“I never thought being in Rotary would change my life as it has, but I would never turn back,” King said.
For more information on the upcoming Tri-Lakes Rotary Club and becoming a member, email Khurshid Qureshi at Kqureshico@yahoo.com and include TLRC in the subject line.