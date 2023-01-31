The more I end up interacting with robots, the more I think the motion picture “Terminator 2” is correct.

Then again, maybe it’s me and my inability to give up control within my own walls.

Stand-up comedian John Mulaney has a routine in which he states, “We spend most of our days convincing robots that we are not robots. Think about that for two minutes and tell me you don’t want to walk into the ocean.”

His routine referred to the fact that many websites, especially on our smartphones which are technically robots, regularly ask us to look at curvy letters and attempt to decipher them to gain access to whatever website of which we are hoping. In addition, if you are fortunate enough to get past the “curvy letters” challenge, then you have to face the challenge of choosing specific photos in a grid of which show a “stop sign,” “motorcycles” or “crosswalks, etc.

My own battles with robots integrated in everyday life have proven to be worth a walk into the ocean as well. And given my level of stress interacting with them, it’s certainly not as funny as Mulaney’s routine.

A couple of years ago, a friend of mine acquired one of those robot vacuums — the ones that look like a black dinner plate roaming around the floor? Every time I saw that thing in action, I was cynical and flippant. I felt it was ridiculous to have a robot vacuum when my friend hires a (human) housecleaner twice a month.

I also felt the vacuum was a tool of laziness. You need a housecleaner AND a robot to vacuum your floors when you could easily take 20 minutes to vacuum your floors yourself with something conventional? However, my friend’s lifestyle isn’t the same as mine, and we are different people so no judgment, I guess.

A couple years later, now finding myself working in Denver half the week, when I get to my own house-cleaning, my least favorite part is sweeping, vacuuming and mopping floors. I hate floors. I know it’s a big part of keeping your home clean, but performing those chores really made me wish I had a superpower that included the ability to levitate.

So, I broke down and decided to purchase a robot vacuum, thinking to myself, while I was working in Denver, I could set this chore-programmed artificial “intelligence” to vacuum my floors while I was gone. Despite pulling the trigger on this purchase, my new robot vacuum came home and sat in the box for two days before I even attempted to break it out and set it to task. That’s how much I still didn’t quite want this thing in my house.

Eventually, I opened the box, got the robot set up with its docking station, downloaded its smartphone app–which was yet another robot now involved, and told it to do its thing. At first, it worked as I had hoped but not expected. Out of the box, the robot vacuum didn’t have a full charge so it went around and through the legs of a couple tables in my living room and quickly returned to its docking station. I started to feel good about my purchase.

I learned from the User’s Guide that you can use Amazon Alexa to instruct the robot by voice command, so I put that together as well. At this point, I had involved three robots in total, between the vacuum itself, the smartphone app and now Alexa, just to clean my floors while I wasn’t home. I already felt “taken over.” But it was working, so I was fine with it.

Then came the “Automation” feature, and now having my robot vacuum is like living with a roommate who quit public school in the seventh grade — a roommate who is kind-of, sort-of self-sufficient but you still have to explain a lot of things to him or her.

Within a week, I had so many arguments with my robot vacuum than I had with my parents and all girlfriends through my 20s combined.

Using the scheduling feature of my robot vacuum, I set it for Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; times at which, since again I didn’t want to be home for its ridiculous patterns of vacuuming, I would not be around. It only took the first two scheduled days before I decided to cancel the preset.

On both scheduled days, I had come home and found my robot vacuum not sitting on its charging station. I had a quick “man look,” as some people call it, for the device and having not found it I used another feature on its app which enabled it to emit a noise alert so I could locate it. On both occasions, I found it behind the sectional sofa having wrapped up the wires to my surround-sound speakers in a nice little bow. Now, yes, the area behind the sofa is dirty, but I don’t care about cleaning back there. That is Spring Cleaning level and it’s not spring yet. I just want my stupid robot vacuum to clean where I can see and under my bare feet where the crumbs drop from three children’s snacks and attempts to eat lunch and dinner at the coffee table.

Needless to say, my robot vacuum and I were not good roommates. I posted my troubles on my Facebook page and a friend noted they call their robot vacuum “Elvis” because it always dies in the bathroom.

It has now been more than two weeks, and to be honest, I have left the vacuum charging on the station for almost a week. I don’t want to tell it to attempt its pitiful attempt at cleaning again. It’s just too stressful. Yes, it’s cool I can tell Alexa to put it to work. Yes, it’s cool I can create specifics as to how it performs from its smartphone app. However, who really needs that kind of stress in their life?

It does create a nice place upon which to set a potted plant, however. Note to self, get a potted plant. Also, the same discarded piece of tortilla chip has sat on my floor since I bought the thing. I refuse to pick it up by hand on principle.

As an official disclaimer, this is not an official product review. I have no intention of bashing the manufacturer, moreso the culture of using robots to prevent us from taking just a block of minutes to burn a few calories and make our own environment a little better. I am fully aware and accepting that my problems with “Gary,” which I now call my robot vacuum, may completely be sourced by user error.

On an unrelated note, my doctor recently told me I need to lose about 40 pounds. My solution? A robot vacuum. … And I gained four pounds.

Benn Farrell is a Monument-based freelance writer and playwright.