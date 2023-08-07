Tri-Lakes Women’s Club members recently had the opportunity to witness first-hand the value of one of their 2023 grants awarded in the Tri-Lakes community. They were the guests of Bear Creek Elementary School at its Summer Robotics Camp open to all second to sixth grade District 38 students focused on robotics and engineering. The women’s club members watched the students use the robotics building kits that were purchased with their grant.

Bear Creek Elementary School has a history of strong STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) education that has been embraced and supported by its teachers and principal for over ten years through periodic enrichment programs in robotics. Last fall, the school began a more formal robotics program through the First Lego League Challenge.

FLL is a research and robotics tournament for 9–16 year-old students, as explained on the FLL website. Participants work on a joint project for several weeks as a team, for which they plan, construct and program an autonomous robot, conduct research on a topic of their own choice and prepare a presentation of their findings.

To participate in the program the school needs to purchase additional, as well as newer, model robot kits over the next few years, and that is where the TLWC grant came in.

“One of the key reasons we applied for the Tri-Lakes Women’s Club Grant”, said Vicki Nalley, Technology/SMART Lab Facilitator at Bear Creek, “is that the First Lego League is moving to eliminate the use of our older model robots. We will have to get all the robots upgraded over the course of the next few years.”