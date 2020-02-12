Roberta Anderson, co-owner of Roberta & Joshua Anderson Dream Vacations, in Monument, is now a Certified Destination Wedding, Honeymoon, and Romance Travel Specialist recognized by the Destination Wedding & Honeymoon Specialists Association.
As a DWHSA member, Anderson completed all requirements for this designation, including a certification exam covering the basics of planning and managing all types of romance travel, from destination weddings and honeymoons to vow renewals, babymoons, familymoons, engagement trips, anniversary trips, and more.
“We’re very proud of Roberta’s accomplishments,” said Lisa Sheldon, DWHSA’s executive director. “She deserves her well-earned designation as a dedicated travel professional who continues to enhance her education on romance travel, and her new certification is further proof that she can plan once-in-a-lifetime romantic getaways for every couple who works with her.”
For more information on Roberta & Joshua Anderson Dream Vacations, call 719-345-6200 or visit ShoreToSmile.com.
— Compiled by Breeanna Jent