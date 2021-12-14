Stratton Open Space is a strategic urban oasis in Colorado Springs with close and easy access during the travel impaired winter season.
To reach the Ridgeway trailhead, go west from Cresta Road on Cheyenne Boulevard for about a half-mile and turn right on Ridgeway Avenue and continue a short distance to the roomy parking lot.
To the left of the large sign, follow the wide Chamberlain Ridgeway Spur Trail toward a foothill. After about a quarter-mile, bear left at the signpost to continue on the Spur. The wide trail connects to an old road with some wide switchbacks and after about .75 miles reaches the South Suburban Reservoir. Continue north on the South Suburban Loop trail along the base of the east end of the dam.
At the north end, pass through a gate to enjoy a stroll along the reservoir beach. At the west end of the lake, pass through another gate and bear right on the wide Ridgeway trail and continue west for about .25 miles to Gold Camp Reservoir.
At Gold Camp Reservoir, swing right along a chain link fence. Quickly reach the north end of the lake and locate a signpost pointing the way for Gold Camp Path. Cross Chamberlain Trail and continue straight along Gold Camp Path.
Climb a few hundred feet in about .75 mile, rising up to Gold Camp Road. Near the top, enjoy nice views of the reservoirs, Cheyenne Mountain to the south and the Great Plains to the east.
At the top, locate the Ladders trail to begin the descent but be sure to avoid the Chutes trail that is for bikes only. Stay on the Ladders Trail for about a half-mile to its end at the Chamberlain Trail.
Cut right and continue south and downhill, sticking to the Chamberlain Trail at the sign posts. Pass through some expansive areas of stunted Gambel’s Oak shurubland and scattered Limber Pine.
After about a mile, intersect the Ridge Trail and turn left where a signpost indicates “To Reservoir”. After about a quarter-mile, reconnect to the north end of South Suburban Reservoir then retrace the route back to the Ridgeway parking area, which is about .75 miles away.
Joe LaFleur has lived in Woodland Park since 2016 and is a hiking enthusiast who hits the trails weekly. Contact Joe with questions or feedback at joelafleur@peakinter.net. Hiking is great exercise but can be hazardous. Always be sure to plan well, check the weather, bring a printed map and tell someone where, when you are going and contact them when you return safely.