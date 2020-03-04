The Florissant Grange will host a Chuck Pyle Tribute Dinner Concert April 10 featuring Rich Currier of Teller County. Currier will perform favorite tunes by Pyle, aka the “Zen Cowboy,” and share stories of their friendship.
Born in Pittsburgh, Pa. and raised in Newton, Iowa, Pyle dropped out of college in Iowa and moved to Boulder, Colo. in 1965 to build a career in music. The American country-folk singer-songwriter and guitarist grew a successful career spanning more than 40 years, which included his recording of 13 albums.
He was well known in country music circles and wrote songs for several big names, including “Cadillac Cowboy” for Chris LeDoux and “Jaded Lover” for Jerry Jeff Walker. His songs were also recorded by John Denver, Suzy Bogguss, Gary P. Nunn, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, and Owen Temple.
Pyle made numerous appearances on radio and television over the years including Colorado Public Radio and Austin City Limits.
In November 2015, at age 70, Pyle drowned in Palmer Lake. An autopsy report by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office revealed he may have had a heart attack while fishing, according to a Gazette article.
Currier and Pyle met at the Black Rose Acoustic Society in Black Forest, where Currier and his partner at the time opened for Pyle. A friendship developed and Currier hired Pyle to perform in Woodland Park for the Mountain Acoustic Music Association.
“Chuck had developed a finger-style way of playing the guitar and as soon as I heard it, I wanted to do it,” said Currier, who founded MAMA, holding concerts at the Ute Pass Cultural Center and performances all around Teller County including the Country Inn and Historic Ute Inn.
Currier continued, “The last time I played with Chuck was a few months before his death at the Grange, so it’s fitting for me to do this tribute to Chuck at the Grange.”
The event is from 6 to 9 p,m. At the Florissant Grange No. 420, 2009 County Road South (80916). A three-course dinner with gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options will be served at 6 p.m. Tickets are $30 and are available at the Florissant Grange Monday, Tuesday and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon, Wednesday evenings from 5 to 8 p.m., or by calling 719-748-5004. Space is limited.