MONUMENT • As the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce annual awards dinner puts another round of recognition into its history, two standouts among those honored continue to be driven by a desire to “give back” to the community.
The Monument Hill Kiwanis received the 2021 Non-Profit Organization of the Year Award at the chamber’s annual awards dinner April 2 at The Antlers hotel in Colorado Springs. RF Smith, the organization’s director of public pelations, was honored as Volunteer of the Year for 2021.
Smith, a member of the Monument Hill Kiwanis serving in several roles, also serves as president of the Rocky Mountain Youth Leadership Foundation Inc.
Since 1974, the mission of the Monument Hill Kiwanis has been to make a difference for youth and its community which the organization implements through service and fundraising projects that raise over $100,000 and contribute over 10,000 hours of volunteer service throughout the year. Among several events the organization manages are Downtown Monument’s annual Fourth of July Parade and the Empty Bowls Dinner and Silent Auction, held annually in late September and early October. Proceeds from the Empty Bowls event go entirely to the nonprofit Tri-Lakes Cares.
In addition, the philanthropic arm of the Monument Hill Kiwanis, the Monument Hill Foundation, distributes over $45,000 a year in grants, donations and scholarships to organizations that support youth in the Tri-Lakes region and El Paso County.
Smith said he feels the Monument Hill Kiwanis was voted Non-Profit of the Year for 2021 because the community wanted to recognize these impacts on it.
He said the grants and donations provided by the Kiwanis gives protection for at-risk youth and opportunities for those focused on starting careers as productive citizens and after high school.
“The power of 120-plus men and women who care about youth and community is unsurpassed in our area, and we are proud to serve alongside the many productive nonprofits and businesses who share our vision of a strong, cohesive community,” Smith said.
The signature program of the Monument Hill Kiwanis is its service leadership program, which supports student-led service clubs in elementary, middle and high schools in the Lewis-Palmer School District, Smith said. He feels this is one of the most important roles of the Kiwanis in the communities of Northern El Paso County.
“These clubs teach leadership and service in a practical environment where students elect their own officers, choose their own service projects and select the charities who will benefit from their efforts,” he said. “Every year, hundreds of young people participate in our service leadership clubs and from their experiences emerge with a wider perspective and potential.”
As for Smith’s accolade as Volunteer of the Year, he said he was thankful for those who prepared the nomination and the committee that made the selection. He is humbled to be in the company of so many great volunteers, working hard every day to improve the community and lives of its citizens, Smith said.
“It is continuously encouraging to me to see how many people in our community are engaged in nonprofit work and how generous our businesses and citizens are in supporting that work,” he said. “I hope that our efforts set the example for more to contribute their time and effort to improving the strength and unity of our community.”
However, Smith said he isn’t alone in his desire to serve — he’s surrounded by many companions in the Monument Hill Kiwanis and the Rocky Mountain Youth Leadership Foundation which are motivated to give back.
Smith said he has been blessed throughout his life with a proud career doing something he genuinely enjoyed, a partner and family with whom he has shared love, success and adventure over more than 40 years, and hundreds of friends, old and new, with whom he celebrates “a great nation” and a love of youth who will be its future.
“I am driven to do things that will help give our young people the opportunity to have happy, productive lives,” Smith said. “The rewards are written in the faces of the students who receive scholarships, assistance to learn to read, education in leadership and citizenship, and dozens of other opportunities.
“Almost all of us are able and willing to help out when someone asks. Our community is full of generous people who will pitch in when there’s a challenge, big or small, to make sure their friends and neighbors are taken care of.”
Smith said providing leadership skills through youth opportunities is important because leadership is very rarely automatic, and developing leaders requires patient, persistent efforts. By providing opportunities for young people to develop and practice their leadership skills, such organizations help ensure that there will be at least some who are ready to step up and take responsibility for making the hard decisions that result in success for local schools, the community and the nation, he said.
As for Smith’s work with the Rocky Mountain Youth Leadership Foundation, since 1993 the organization has focused on building informed citizen leaders which it implements through a single product, the Rocky Mountain Youth Leadership Conference. The annual in-residence event is the last week of June. The 29th RMYL Conference this year will be at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs and will host 100 Colorado high school rising seniors for a curriculum that develops competencies in leadership, patriotism and the American free enterprise system. Approximately 50% of the students at the conference come from the Pikes Peak region, Smith said.
Chartered under the guidance of the Military Order of the World Wars, the quality of the RMYL Conference is the organization’s sole aim, Smith said. The singularity of purpose allows a small group of volunteers, without a single paid position, to deliver a high energy, effective program year after year, he said.
“Andrew Carnegie observed that every act we perform from the day we are born is performed because we want something. I would hope we all want a strong, productive community that nurtures our youth, supports our educators, provides for mutual safety and works together to provide opportunities for those less fortunate,” Smith said. “Whether it is one hour a week or 50, each of us can give something.”