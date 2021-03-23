Before food delivery services and meal kits, there were good old-fashioned TV dinners.
When I was a kid, they came in aluminum foil trays and you heated them up in the oven. You had to, because microwave ovens hadn’t been invented yet. And even though the mashed potatoes were instant, the fried chicken coating was soggy, and the mixed vegetables were (yuck) mixed vegetables, they were still a special treat. TV dinners were kind of magical. You popped them in the oven and voila — a whole meal. No muss, no fuss. The best kind had some kind of fruity cobbler dessert.
You didn’t have to eat them at the table either. You sprawled on the living room floor, found something to watch on the television, pulled back the foil, and dug in.
Even though I quit TV dinners years ago (and fried chicken, for that matter), the lure of instant meals is hard to pass up. But these days, I prefer something fresher, healthier and not quite so instant. So, a couple of months ago I decided to check out meal kits. I figured that having meals delivered would give me more variety in my day-to-day diet and make it easier to decide “what’s for dinner.” It might even be fun.
While home-delivered meal kits aren’t exactly new, they’re new to me. I avoid pricey subscriptions or locking my budget to anything other than the essentials like housing and insurance. So before making a commitment, I had to do my homework.
I started by looking at all-vegan plans, rather than just “plant-based,” a popular, yet misleading catchphrase that means nothing to people who don’t eat animals. I also took meal kit services off my list that offered only occasional vegan and vegetarian options — if I’m paying for meals, I want a lot of choices.
My next concern was cost: how many meals did I have to order, how often, and for how much? Surprisingly, some companies don’t provide any of this information unless you first give them your email address, food preferences and (believe it or not) a credit card number. Thanks, but no thanks.
After a lot of searching, clicking, and scowling at my computer screen, I settled on Purple Carrot. I actually got to see the meals, the plans and the pricing before I plugged in my information. And I could skip weeks or pause deliveries completely.
That was 13 weeks ago. So far, so very, very good. Most of the meals are around 600 calories — twice my usual portion — so I turn two servings into four, eating one and freezing the other three in individual, resealable containers. This makes the deal a lot more cost-effective. And I skip every other week, so I can still enjoy my own favorite go-to meals and dine out at a local restaurant once a week.
The meals are fun to prepare, but they do take some time. There’s usually mincing involved, and chopping, grating and juicing. I pour myself a glass of something, light a smelly candle, put on some jazz and get to work. I eat one serving and freeze the other three. And when I’m feeling nostalgic, I grab one of these frozen meals, throw it in the microwave and find something good to watch on the telly. Then I sit on the floor and settle in for a good old-fashioned, homemade TV dinner. And I don’t miss the instant potatoes, the mixed vegetables, or even the cobbler one bit.
Susan Joy Paul is an author, editor, and freelance writer. She has lived on Colorado Springs’ northwest side for more than 20 years.