Actor Barry Corbin will be appearing at the Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts.

The TLCA will be hosting a retrospective of Corbin's remarkable film & TV career on July 15, utilizing its huge movie screen and ceiling mounted projector. Corbin will narrate and conduct an audience Q & A afterward.

Corbin has starred in acclaimed shows such as: Northern Exposure (1990-1995 with 2 consecutive Emmy nominations); Lonesome Dove (1989); 9-1-1 Lone Star (2020-2022); The Ranch (2016-2020); and over 200 other films, TV shows, and stage productions. He was honored as a legendary cowboy during a special 2021 episode of Yellowstone. He currently stars in the popular Tulsa King TV series with Sylvester Stallone.

His other notable credits include the films Urban Cowboy (1980), Stir Crazy (1980), WarGames (1983), and No Country for Old Men (2007), as well as the television series Dallas (1979–1984), One Tree Hill (2003–2009), and The Closer (2007–2012).

Corbin has also won many cutting-horse competitions. Much of his spare time is spent riding horses and tending to cattle on his small ranch near Fort Worth, Texas. He has volunteered his time to charity for many years, including rodeos and being spokesman for the National Alopecia Areata Foundation.

In 2009, Corbin was inducted into the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame in Fort Worth. He has appeared at gatherings of the American Cowboy Culture Association, which holds the annual National Cowboy Symposium and Celebration each September in Lubbock.

The TLCA is located at 304 Hwy. 105, Palmer Lake, CO 80133.