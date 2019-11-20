Col. Earl Depner has no secret to living a long life, but he continues to do it after 102 years.
Hepner, a retired colonel in the U.S. Army Air Corps, was honored Nov. 12 at Jackson Creek Senior Living in Monument with a celebration in honor of his 102nd birthday. Depner, a veteran of World War II and the Korean War, was feted on his birthday, the day after Veterans Day.
Although Depner was aware of the upcoming celebration at the facility, he said he was surprised by the turnout of fellow residents, staff and friends.
“I’m overwhelmed at seeing all of you here to celebrate my birthday. I don’t know how you all found the time to be here,” he said, followed by a round of laughter from guests.
Depner, originally from Billings, Mont., already knew how to fly a plane when he volunteered with the Army Air Corps in January 1942. He figured he would try to aid the WWII Allied efforts with a skill he already possessed, he said.
He was put through the Army Air Corps training program in two phases, and eight months later he graduated to a fighter squadron. During his years in the air corps during WWII, he mostly flew a P-51 Mustang in fighter sweeps over advancing Allied forces and escorting B-17 Bombers over Germany.
Among his 100 missions during WWII was a fighter sweep during which the nose and engine of his plane were destroyed by a 20 mm shell that detonated nearby. Depner was forced to jettison the canopy of the airplane and leapt from the cockpit while the Mustang was losing altitude. Having slammed his head on the tail of the plane when he deployed his parachute, Depner was unconscious for his descent to the ground but luckily wound up on the right side of Allied enemy lines.
After 24 years in service, Depner left the Army in 1965 and continued flying for a fixed-base operator running an air taxi service. Later, he went into real estate for some years before finally deciding to retire.
“I was getting older, and it was time to take things off a bit,” he said.
With over two decades of military experience in two wars, Depner shared some advice for young people considering a life in the armed forces. He said to consider the Air Force as a first priority and the Navy as a second.
“The last and least option should be the Army,” he said. “Don’t join the Army. They have a rough time and take more casualties.”
Depner cited documentaries about wartime combat to show young adults what the Army and Marine Corps must endure.
“One shows troops are wading through swamps with snipers shooting at them from the trees,” Depner said. “Another shows a beach on one of the islands in the Pacific where the Marines were going to shore, and the beach is littered with dead Marines.”
With 102 years of life logged, Depner remembers one moment of his life he considers his proudest, he said. It was Aug. 1, 1959; the day Depner married his wife Rosanna. Rosanna passed away Feb. 9, 1997 after they’d been married 38 years. Her death came just one week after the passing of Depner’s mother.
Depner credits his mother in part for his longevity.
“My mom lived to be 103,” he said. “She passed on some good genes. Other than that, I tried to live a normal life, as normal as possible when you’re in the service.”