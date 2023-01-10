Readers, I have a dilemma – seems no matter how hard I try, I am finding it difficult to accept the fact that 2023 is here.
Perhaps this is because I am still getting used to 2022. After all, I had a lot to keep me busy this past year and it seems I have yet to fulfill last year's goals. But, no matter how hard I fight it, a new year is here. And, with a new year comes resolutions, a time when people vow to eat healthier, exercise more, quit smoking and lose weight.
Granted, these are wonderful resolutions. But, ask yourself, how many people do you know keep the resolutions they set for themselves? C'mon, be honest. Not many, right? This is why I always regard New Year's resolutions as something that goes in one year and out the other.
Bad pun, readers. Sorry.
It's been said an optimist stays up until midnight to see the New Year in. I guess that makes me a pessimist as I stay up to ensure that the old year leaves. Truth is, I do like New Year's Day because the confetti that gets tossed into the air covers up my dandruff.
Wow, 2023 already! How did 2022 manage to go by in such a blur? Well, methinks it's because my resolution might have been too low. So, what resolutions have I made? Well, if I had to pick just one resolution, it probably would be for me to be less awesome since that is the one thing I do in excess.
Just kidding, readers.
So, let's start with eating healthier. Truly, I would like to lose more weight, but, damn, I hate losing. So, I decided to help family and friends gain 20 pounds so I look thinner. Pretty cool, huh?
Actually, I vow to add more fruit and vegetables to my diet, so I will drink more Orange Crush and cherry cola, and eat more french fried potatoes and onion rings. And, I will devour more Snickers bars and cheese popcorn because my doctor recommended adding more nuts and dairy to my diet. Wow, I feel healthier already.
Also, I promise to be a more optimistic person and look at my cup as being not half empty, but half full – with my favorite alcoholic beverages. That reminds me, I promise to never again jog while holding a beverage because the ice falls out of my drinks. So you see, already I am resolving to not make any “pour” decisions.
Hmm, not too bad a pun.
And, I vow to never take a laxative and a sleeping pill on the same night. However, I will sleep with my socks on (I love toasty warm tootsies). Also, I promise to adopt the resolution all snowmen employ: to chill out more. This means I will no longer antagonize my sister. However, she has to promise to not be a pain in the (CENSORED).
Finally, I promise to never procrastinate and won't put off until tomorrow what I can put off until next week. But, for tonight, I am going to sprinkle sugar on my pillow and dream sweet dreams of 2024. Until next month, God bless everyone and may all your troubles last as long as your New Year's resolutions.
William J. Dagendesh is an author, writer and retired U.S. Navy photojournalist, editor and public affairs officer. He has lived in southern Colorado 23 years. Contact William with comments or ideas for his column at nutmeg120395@yahoo.com.