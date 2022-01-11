New year, new you?
I’m totally on board with a yearly reassessment of goals and an affirmation of better eating habits, but after five decades of “new” years in my own life, I’m not convinced that new year’s resolutions work. Maybe they have some traction for a little while, like when you commit to a new diet or exercise program Jan. 1 and stick with it for a couple of weeks and then your committment wanes (does this resonate with you, too?)
We’re two weeks into 2022, and I’ve been seeing tons of the promotions for gym memberships and diet programs trying to lure in those who overdid it on the Christmas cookies. I want to say it’s OK to just focus on doing what’ good for your mental and physical health. Keep the good stuff going and make improvements where it makes sense, in your own time.
Speaking of making improvements in the new year, I have some to announce for The Tribune.
With the closure of two of our Pikes Peak Newspapers sister papers — Cheyenne Edition and North Springs Edition — as of the end of 2021, I’m excited to be able to double up on efforts for The Tribune and our “sibling” in Teller County, Pikes Peak Courier.
Notably, for this publication, as of the beginning of the year, we have returned the 80921 ZIP code to our coverage area. When North Springs Edition launched last year, we moved 80921 into it. Many of you who reside in that ZIP code, which is comprised mainly of Gleneagle, balked at being lumped in with the North Springs area — which some seemed not to identify with as much as the Tri-Lakes area. We were listening, and we heard you.
Also, this publication has gained some new columnists, some of whom are moving over from longtime runs with Cheyenne Edition and shorter ones with North Springs Edition and its predecessor, Woodmen Edition.
Let me introduce you to some new (and also familiar, perhaps) columnists:
Tony Barnes, an occasional news contributor to this paper, pens the monthly “Nuggets of Faith” column. He is a man of faith and a 28-year veteran of the Marine Corps and Air Force. In a past column, Tony shared these words that I feel are apropos to our new season: “Change is inevitable — we finish school, start new jobs, move away, become parents and grandparents for the first time, lose those we love — but when you can find the good, the possible, the beauty in the new season, that’s when you’ve truly embraced a life of hope in change.”
Libby Kinder, who also writes some of the news stories and features here, also writes the “Such a Fine Sight to See” monthly column, chronicling her travels throughout the U.S. with her husband, Ron, and pup, Gracie. She originated this popular column in Cheyenne Edition. Libby and Ron have an RV that takes them to many beautiful campsites throughout the West. She is also a wonderful photographer, and includes visuals of her scenic jaunts along with her descriptions of places not to miss and places you might want to avoid when traveling.
Julie Richman was a longtime columnist for Woodmen Edition and then North Springs Edition, penning a column called “Northeast Notes,” reflecting the area of Colorado Springs she and her family have called home for many years. A gifted and thoughtful columnist on many current events topics, Julie is a freelance writer, project manager and consultant. I enjoy reading her takes on the news of the day.
Joanna Zaremba launched her “Intentional Living in the Cañon” column in Cheyenne Edition a few years ago. For its new iteration in The Tribune, she’s renamed her column “Intentional Living,” and you’ll find it in today’s edition. Joanna is an intuitive writer who extols the healing power of nature and juggles several roles in her life and work. She is a and a movement and mindfulness teacher, and is the mom of a young boy. Learn more about Joanna on her website, joannazaremba.com, and in these pages.
And here’s a columnist whose name is going to look familiar: Benn Farrell, who has been writing news stories for the Trib for more than two years now (and continues to do so) recently launched the “What the Heckle” column. It’s a humorous column about dad life and husband life and just ... finding humor in life. Benn is not only a talented news writer, but also has a flair for column writing. For those who are not in the know, he’s also a gifted playwright.
I hope you’ll enjoy the new offerings as well as your current favorites. Thanks for reading, and best wishes for an enjoyable and safe 2022.
Tribune Editor Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home since 2015. Contact her at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only