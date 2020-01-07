The New Year is a time when most people make promises to themselves to improve their lives. I’m a realist, so last January I dispensed with the idea of eating better, losing weight, or exercising more, and instead I resolved to learn three new glass-crafting techniques.
The results were far more satisfying than anticipated. I discovered that there were many new ways to obtain instruction. There are ebooks, webinars and YouTube videos. I found that some artists would gladly share tips and instruction through social media. The same could be said for specific groups of people on Facebook. Local artists and organizations are willing to instruct you, both in a classroom situation and individually. You not only learn something new, but you meet an inspiring and challenging group of creatives that can help you get “your juices” flowing.
The first new technique I learned was how to create three-dimensional lilies. This was from a webinar, with additional information supplied by the teacher in emails. Constructing them was challenging and time-consuming, but the lessons I learned were invaluable, as well as breathtaking. I adapted the author’s steps to better suit my tools and materials, and I learned how to add color and shape to a flat surface of glass. It also introduced me to some studio tools that were missing from my collection.
The second technique, which I learned from an instruction manual and the author’s videos, allowed me to turn glass into a dough-like form, that I could manipulate like clay or pastry and create otherwise impossible shapes which, with the alchemy of heat, returned to a glass form. This new process allowed me to create the coral reef that had been on my drawing board for years. That technique also involved purchasing new tools for my studio, none of which I would have thought to add before, like rolling pins, fondant molds, silicon mats and cookie cutters.
An eBook taught me the third technique of using the firing schedule of my kiln, plus some basic physics, to create optical illusions of bent and curved glass. This procedure required math calculations and considerable studio time but resulted in a product that quickly sold out when I delivered it to the Denver Art Museum shop. I must make more!
Challenge yourself to learn a new art form in 2020. There are many artists locally who instruct and their contact information can be found on the local website, trilakesartists.com. You will also find a list of organizations, dedicated to a specific art form, that offer monthly meetings and can encourage you and instruct you.
Diet if you wish, join the YMCA, and cut back on the wine, if you must, but also consider feeding your soul, exercising your mind and drink with creative new friends.
Nancy Bonig is a professional glass artist living in Monument. She is the founder of Front Range Open Studios, and her kilnworked glass can be seen at the Denver Art Museum shop. Have an art event you would like her to cover? Contact her at nancy@bonig.com.