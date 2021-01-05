I’m sure this life-deprived equine specimen has been sufficiently flogged already (perhaps even within these pages), but it feels nigh unto obligatory so here goes.
In an effort to “ride against the tide” in the rough waters of New Year’s resolutions, in which exhibits A and B are health clubs and A.A. meetings (overflowing in January, back to bidness as usual by about mid-February), here are a few promises-to-self that a fella might actually keep.
1. Send a new mugshot to The Tribune. Fairly self-explanatory, and actually already done. Huzzah! (Might oughta quit while I’m ahead, eh?)
2. Eat slightly less pizza per diem, though not so much less that Pies and Grinders, Bella Panini, Back East Bar and Grill, Ice Cave Cider House, Papa Bear Pizza, 105 Social House or the Larkspur Pizzaria (a hidden gem owned by my old car-biz friend Dave Palm) have to close their doors.
3. Buy local! An extension of item No. 2 … there’s a whole bunch of stuff that we used to have to go to the Springs or Castle Rock for, but not so much these days. Not saying that we need more big buildings in our line of sight (everybody wants their home or business to be the last one built/established in the Tri-Lakes, ain’t it?), but we have a lot of options for keeping it local, run by terrific people with serious skin in the game here economically.
4. Continue to rouse the rabble … musically, professionally and socially and (and anti-socially, some might say). I’m blessed with a daily responsibility to try to help the community maintain a metaphorically healthy oxygen flow, and to encourage steadfastness rather than surrender in matters attitudinal. That’s why you’ll see Ashtōnz out there manufacturing opportunities to perform in private and public settings, and you’re likely to run into me around town at some point (like it or not!)
5. Lose 20 pounds. (Kidding! Let’s keep this thing real, eh?)
6. Get my fortnightly Tribune column into editor Michelle Karas ahead of deadline (see item No. 5).
7. Tell people that I appreciate and ― gulp! ― love them, where appropriate. (And we’re not talking about the lady you just met during happy hour at the networking mixer.) A friend of mine often reminds me that stuff I assume “goes without saying” may not necessarily go without saying. Gotta man up here. This also includes people in the more thankless (and increasingly challenging) lines of work around here, namely law enforcement, firefighters, health-care workers, teachers, church leaders and staff, newspaper columnists (not really hazardous duty; just want to see if you’re paying attention) and everyone whose efforts make our lives around here easier, safer and generally better.
8. Have I mentioned pizza? (Sorry, it’s close to lunchtime.)
9. Get out of my physical/emotional/social comfort zone at least once a day. (I’ll let you know how that goes.)
10. Continue to mine the Monumental mother lode of interesting people, projects and peccadilloes (and no, that’s not a cross between a peccary and an armadillo) about which to write every two weeks. A fun and gratifying blessing; thanks to all of you for your constructive ― and occasionally challenging ― feedback and encouragement throughout 2020 … it’s truly an honor.
IT’S THAT TIME AGAIN … the Colorado Springs Gazette’s annual “Best of the Springs” contest is upon us, with voting having kicked off Jan. 1. Among the nominees in various categories are your very own Ashtōnz (Best Local Band, found in the Arts and Entertainment category), along with several Tri-Lakes area businesses. Voting ends on Valentine’s Day at TheBestoftheSprings.com. Share the local love!
Charlie Searle has lived in Monument since 1994 and is active in a variety of pursuits in the Tri-Lakes area, as his tagline “Meat, Motors, Music, Media” attests. Contact Charlie at AlongTheDivide@pikespeaknewspapers.com.