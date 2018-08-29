Before the first District 38 school board meeting of the 2018-19 academic year, members of the Monument Hill Kiwanis Club Partnership detailed their involvement and cooperation with the district. The next day was the first day of school for Lewis-Palmer students and staff.
The Kiwanis club’s tagline is “Helping Kids & Youth, Building our Community, and Having Fun while doing it.”
Their fun, building and helping added up to be worth $121,000 over the past two years. That included $49,000 worth of direct grants to D-38 and its students and $55,000 represents 1,700 volunteer hours in the schools.
Independent Sector, a coalition of charities, foundations, corporations and individuals, estimates the 2017 monetary value of volunteer service in the State of Colorado at $26 per hour.
Club president Russ Broshous reported: “Grant requests (are) usually from faculty with an idea they’d like to pursue.”
As “resources get tighter and tighter,” Broshous said the Kiwanis also organize and implement service leadership programs throughout the school system.
Every board member individually thanked the Kiwanis members and shared a personal story of appreciation for their positive involvement in the district.
Broshous mentioned that several Kiwanis members have “strange backgrounds” — one with 20 years consulting experience with NASA, for example, has advised a school robotics club.
He also said the club’s relationship with the schools is “not a one-way street.” He said Kiwanis members “enjoy the relationship with people (educators) who make a big difference in this community.”
Referring to a long-standing tradition of school board members also being members of Kiwanis, Broshous passed out membership applications at the end of the presentation.
The regular board meeting started on time downstairs. Rules and restrictions for public comments were read and the Pledge of Allegiance recited. Then board members left the room to meet in executive session.
On the agenda were items relating to vacant district property, a memo of understanding regarding land sale and “Consider/Approve Resolution to Sell Real Property.”
When board members came back after 45 minutes, public comments began.
Initially they consisted mainly of heated objections to a private rehab facility and comments about the upcoming mill levy proposal.
An education association member present and taking notes for the group’s membership said this meeting was a “biggie” because of the mill levy discussion on the agenda. She said there was some question about the language of the bond proposal being put forth to voters.
First speaker Tammy John recognized four board members for voting for charter school Monument Academy to be on the bond. She referenced previous language on a 1999 ballot, which she said resulted in “all students and voters (not knowing) Monument Academy would be excluded.”
Jackie Buehans expressed concern about the “ever-changing nature of the (school expansion) plans” and asked for a building oversight committee to be established before any renovation work begins.
Stacy Gerber said she’s been a resident of the area since May of this year and mentioned concerns about the rehab facility. She also referenced a question from her daughter, a new Lewis-Palmer student who asked, “Why are there not more sports for girls in middle school?”
She asked board members to look into that issue.
Also on the agenda was a summer projects update and a superintendent’s update.