Last summer, hundreds of Monument residents got together to protest a developer’s plan to build a large industrial complex.
Collectively, they started social media campaigns to organize an effort to persuade the town planning commission and board of trustees this initially proposed multi-warehouse plan would not be in character with the small-town atmosphere, would increase truck traffic, noise and pollution, and would, in turn, lower property values.
They reached out to their local government representatives, called the media and requested coverage, wrote letters to the editor, attended public meetings and flooded the public comment periods of those meetings.
“This proposal just seems out of place for the Town of Monument, and I just don’t see the benefit for anyone,” resident Bethany Rathman, who created the Save Monument Facebook group, told The Gazette in August. “There are so many safety concerns. If you look at the comprehensive plan you will see it doesn’t fit into that.”
You definitely get a crash course in the public meetings process when you become a journalist, but what if you’re a new resident to a town who’s never been to a town government meeting?
It’s not difficult to become involved with the development approval process as a resident. But there is a learning curve.
A couple of years ago, Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce President Terri Hayes penned a few columns for this publication to let area residents know how to become involved and to answer some of the recurring questions she was hearing from residents about development.
Hayes wrote in her first Tribune column in that “All About Development” series in August 2020, “I know for some in our community, development is a four-letter word. For others, it is just a word they see a lot but are not exactly sure what it means or what the steps are. For some, it means excitement in the form of a new dream house or a new business. The Tri-Lakes community is a very desirable location to both live and work, with its proximity to I-25, Denver, and Colorado Springs, all the while, living in a welcoming environment. You want to be here and so do many others. Who can blame them?”
In a later column, Hayes said, “Not liking something or not wanting development to happen is not a viable or legal reason to stop it.”
So, what’s the most effective way to lobby for change?
Said Hayes, “Start building relationships, get familiar with the process. Get ready to compromise. Don’t like how many houses will be built in a certain area but you have also always wanted sidewalks? Let the developer know your preferences. You would be amazed at how often compromise is the end result. Bottom line, get involved. More things can change at beginning than at the end, so be present for the whole process.”
It’s a good strategy, and it’s one the Save Monument group employed. They mobilized hundreds of residents to attend what’s been affectionately named, in hindsight, “The Pitchfork Meeting” in mid-August. The public comment during that packed four-hour meeting spurred town officials to ask the developer to rethink the plan. And the developer did, coming back in November with a plan that was more agreeable.
“Since November, and after initial review from the town planning department, a representative group of citizens met with the developer on three occasions to revise and redraft the PUD plan to something agreeable to the landowners on both sides of the planned development,” stated a March 2 article in The Tribune.
With residents providing input into the process, the developer reworked the plan into something those who live in the area, town officials and the developer could live with.
Steve Schuck of Schuck Chapman Companies, who presented the latest version of the plan to the Monument Board of Trustees last month, said this, “The ability to work closely and collaboratively with neighbors, city officials and stakeholders of all types. It was very consistent with our business history to work closely with people whose futures are impacted by what we do. We appreciate the citizens who worked with us to produce a project that will bring great benefits to the community and everyone else involved.”
There are changes still to come with this plan, but the public input has made all the difference in how it’s shaping up.
It all takes time and effort. As Monument Planning Director Meggan Herington said at the last meeting, “All of this isn’t going to occur overnight.”
But the input and compromises on all sides of this equation are turning a developer’s plan into something all can live with. That’s progress.
Tribune Editor Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home since 2015. Contact her at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.