COLORADO SPRINGS • Research Parkway is closed at Black Forest Road for approximately five weeks as of June 29 for intersection reconstruction, the city of Colorado Springs announced in a news release.
Traffic remains open in both directions of Black Forest Road, but turns onto and from Research Parkway are not allowed.
Funded through the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority, the project is widening Black Forest Road to two lanes in each direction between Woodmen Road and Research Parkway.
To access Black Forest Road and points east, use westbound Research or Briargate parkways to Powers Boulevard, then go south to Woodmen Road and east to Black Forest Road.
If you typically use Black Forest Road to access Research Parkway, indstead travel Powers Boulevard to eastbound Research Parkway.
“This intersection is a key element of the project and will be rebuilt with concrete pavement,” said Mike Chaves, engineering manager for the City of Colorado Springs, in the release. “Our project team is coordinating closely with CDOT’s Powers Boulevard-Research Parkway project to ensure detours are accessible. We will keep stakeholders informed of construction progress and share a specific reopening date in the coming weeks.”
Motorists should expect short delays and occasional lane closures and flagging operations throughout the project zone.
For project information or to sign up to receive construction updates via email, call 800-887-4451 or visit Coloradosprings.gov/BlackForestRd.