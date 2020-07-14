By Stan Beckner
The 2020 coronavirus outbreak could not stop Chapter 1100 of AARP in Black Forest from remembering the veterans at the Bruce McCandless Veterans Community Living Center in Florence.
As in past years the chapter, in conjunction with AARP Colorado, teamed up recently to provide some useful items for the center’s residents in appreciation for their service to the nation.
At the suggestion of Veterans Living Center Activity Director Glen Tyler, Chapter 1100 provided a variety of recreational items for the resident veterans’ use. This included a variety of fishing equipment: six rods and reels with a variety of hooks, sinkers and containers of commercial bait; three sets of three gardening tools — hand held trowels, shovels, and rakes; three watering cans; several pair of both men's and women’s gardening gloves; and four regular and two oversize folding camp style chairs, which could be used in a variety of recreational situations.
The existing COVID-19 precautions for person-to-person contact prevented Chapter 1100 from presenting the items in person, so the items were ordered online and delivered directly to the Florence facility.
Tyler provided photos of the items being received on behalf of the McCandless Community residents by “Jack,” the Resident Council president and “Bill,” the Resident Council vice president.
The Bruce McCandless Veterans Community Living Center at Florence is a Colorado State Department of Human Services facility. The Center provides long- and short-term services and rehabilitation, special programs, and many amenities for veterans, veterans’ spouses, and Gold Star Parents, including their children, and families with disabilities. Residents enjoy camaraderie with other veterans and respect from staff and volunteers who value the contributions these servicemen, servicewomen and their families have made to our country.
Over the years, Chapter 1100 has actively supported many organizations and charities in central Colorado. On two previous occasions this has included items for the Bruce McCandless Veterans. In May 2010 the Chapter provided 35 handmade quilts for the McCandless residents. The quilts were made during the previous three months as the chapter's annual Make A Difference Day project. Each quilt was uniquely designed and included an embroidered square on it that thanked the veteran for his/her military service.
In 2018, Chapter 1100, in conjunction with AARP Colorado, provided 30 wheelchair pouches for McCandless residents use. The pouches are uniquely designed to provide wheelchair users a means to easily carry books, literature, a smartphone, computer, or other items from place to place.
Chapter 1100 is the only AARP Chapter in the Colorado Springs area. The chapter currently consists of 43 members. The chapter's motto is “To Serve not to be Served.” Contact Candace, the chapter president, at 314-330-0411 for information. Chapter 1100 has been designated the best AARP Chapter in Colorado for Community Service for 11 consecutive years.