The Palmer Ridge High School baseball program was just four years old when the Bears made a serious run at the Class 4A state title in spring of 2011.
Palmer Ridge’s incredible season did not come as a surprise to those close to the program.
“When we stepped on the field we expected to win each game,” said Steven Leonard, the team’s starting catcher and closer in 2011. “We put in all the time behind the scenes. We believed in ourselves.”
No Tri-Lakes area baseball team has ever won a state championship. Palmer Ridge’s 2011 run was as close as any team got until Lewis-Palmer reached the 4A state championship game in 2015.
The 2011 Palmer Ridge squad was 23-3 under first-year coach Rob McCoy. He took over for John Cronican, who coached the team for its first two varsity seasons in 2009 and 2010. Palmer Ridge played at the junior varsity level in 2008.
According to Leonard, Cronican played a key role in building the program. The Bears were 11-5 in 2009 and 12-8 in 2010.
Leonard was one of several players Cronican reached out to from his days as a youth travel-ball coach. As a freshman in 2008, Leonard attended Lewis-Palmer and was the team’s starting catcher, helping the Rangers to a 14-6-1 record. One of the pitchers he caught was Bobby Hansen, who was selected by the Washington Nationals in the 18th round of that year’s draft.
By the fall of 2009, Leonard transferred to Palmer Ridge, along with several other talented players, including Ty Barkell.
“I think eight or nine of us signed letters of intent to play in college,” Barkell recalled. “We all bought into the process and we worked hard. We also had some very good coaches in the program.”
Leonard, who batted .561 as a senior with 24 extra-base hits and 38 RBIs, praised McCoy’s coaching. “He trusted us and that gave us confidence.”
Palmer Ridge rolled into the playoffs with an 18-1 regular-season record. Their loss was to Air Academy, 7-2, on April 19. Barkell hit a solo homer in the loss, one of his team-leading 13 that season. That spring, Barkell batted .553 with 30 extra-base hits and 52 RBIs.
Palmer Ridge avenged the loss by defeating Air Academy 11-6 in the regular season finale. Leonard, Jake Fishlock, Reed Stoltzfus and Malacai Colebank had two RBIs each. Barkell struck out eight Kadets over six innings to earn the victory. It was the Bears’ sixth consecutive win. In the process, they had outscored opponents 82-13 as they entered the District playoffs.
Palmer Ridge kept up their winning ways, steamrolling their first five postseason opponents by a combined score of 61-9 to advance to the state tournament.
Facing Wheat Ridge in the first round of state, Palmer Ridge bats fell mostly silent in a 13-6 loss. Five days later the Bears lost to Cheyenne Mountain — the eventual state champs — 5-4 in an elimination game.
“Cheyenne Mountain got some hits we didn’t get,” Barkell said. “We just had a few things work against us.”
With Barkell on the mound — he was 8-1 that season with an ERA under 3.00 — the Bears led 4-3 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning. His pitch count was around 130, but he convinced McCoy to let him try and finish off the Indians.
Cheyenne Mountain got runners on second and third base with two outs when the wheels came off.
“One of their guys hit a bleeder between third and short and we couldn’t get to it in time,” Barkell recalled. “Two guys scored and that was it. The game was over. We did plenty of great things as a team that season, but that one play stands out.”
Added Leonard: “Our gas tank was low by that time in the season.”
Leonard and Barkell went on to have outstanding collegiate careers and eventually played professional baseball against each other. They met as opposing teammates in the summer of 2016 when Leonard was a catcher with the Grand Junction Rockies of the Pioneer League and Barkell was pitching for the visiting Orem Owlz in a series played on the Western Slope.
“Ty got me out the first time he faced me, but then I hit a triple off him the next time up,” said Leonard, who won a national championship with Iowa Western Community College and later starred for Division I Campbell University. “I think he got me the third time we faced each other.”
Leonard, the Rockies’ 23rd round draft pick in 2015, retired after two professional seasons. He has worked for Under Armour in footwear development since 2017 and lives in Baltimore with his wife. The couple is expecting their first child later this month.
Barkell was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim and played in their organization in 2016 and 2017. He lives in Aiken, S.C., with his wife and their two young children. Barkell, who played baseball for the University of South Carolina Aiken, now works for the school as an academic advisor.
Barkell, Leonard and several of their Palmer Ridge teammates remain in close contact.
“Those memories we made with those guys are hard to beat,” Leonard said. “I had a blast playing baseball. I had a lot of fun. I got to meet a lot of people.”