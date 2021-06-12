On the eighth anniversary of the most destructive fire in the history of Colorado, dozens of community members gathered Friday evening to remember all that was lost and learn ways to ensure it doesn't happen again.
"That's what today is about, is 'remember, so it doesn't happen again,'" volunteer Kelly Marchbank said.
She said the community nestled among the evergreens north of Colorado Springs still scars blaze, on the land and in the minds of residents.
"There are a lot of people who lost everything," she said. "There are still people struggling."
Starting on June 11, 2013, the Black Forest Fire raged through the Black Forest community for nine days before it was contained, destroying more than 500 homes and taking the lives of two people.
It was the biggest fire in El Paso County history and came just a year after the Waldo Canyon Fire devastated the west side of Colorado Springs.
This year, with much of Colorado remaining in drought, many again fear that flames could burn out of control again unless residents take precautions such as fire mitigation efforts on their property.
The event included a special homage to community member Ruth Ann Steele, who helped start the Black Forest Slash-Mulch Program that Marchbank said helped minimize the damage of the fire in 2013 by eliminating tinder-dry brush.
Firefighters recommend cutting brush around structures and creating areas of separation between the forest and homes.
"Sometimes we have just minutes to respond — not hours, not days, minutes — so doing that pre-work is important," Black Forest Fire Lt. Brandon Jones said.
Black Forest residents will be cutting plenty of brush this summer, but they are also planning on a post-pandemic party.
Volunteer coordinator Shari Conley said Friday the annual Black Forest Festival community celebration will be taking place in a normal format this year, as opposed to the modifications the pandemic brought to last year's festival, and that it will start on Aug. 7.
Contact the writer: esteban.candelaria@gazette.com