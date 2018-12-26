Four days after human remains were discovered by a search party on a remote area near Balanced Rock Road and Forest Service Road 322, the El Paso County Sheriff announced they belong to missing hiker Kevin Rudnicki.
Rudnicki, 20, was a junior at the University of Wyoming who grew up in Palmer Lake, The Gazette reported Dec. 14. An avid hiker, Rudnicki left for a morning hike on Sept. 2 and never returned.
“He was last seen hiking along Trail 715 in the Limbaugh Canyon area, where he ran into one of his former middle school teachers,” the Dec. 14 Gazette article states.
In the months since his disappearance, Rudnicki’s family led several searches of the area. On Dec. 12, human remains were found in the Mount Herman area. A Dec. 13 post to the Facebook page Help Find Kevin Rudnicki stated they were of the 20-year-old hiker before the Coroner’s office had identified them.
On Dec. 18, the County Coroner announced the remains were identified as those of Rudnicki. The cause and manner of his death will be determined by the Coroner’s Office once all information has been received to make a ruling, a press release stated.
“Thank you to El Paso County Search and Rescue, and to a very special search dog named Lola, who helped in our search,” a Dec. 18 post to the Help Find Kevin Rudnicki page read.
The Sheriff’s Office also thanked El Paso County Search and Rescue and citizen volunteers who helped in the search for Rudnicki.