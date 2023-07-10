Brittnie Coveney’s 25-year career in education has brought her to Prairie Winds Elementary School.

Coveney was hired earlier this year to become the school's next principal . This is the latest role she assumes in her career in education. However, her desire to have a career in it started much earlier.

“I always wanted to be a teacher,” Coveney said. “I used to play school, forcing my younger sister and brother to sit and be my students. I’m sure they loved it.”

Later, as a teen, she was a peer advisor for two years in high school where she and others served as positive mentors to elementary students three days a week. She served as a substitute teacher while attending college.

Originally, Coveney is from Beaumont, Texas, near the Gulf of Mexico, northeast of Houston. She grew up in a small, country town called China, Texas. After living in Iowa for seven years, she moved to Colorado in 2015. Her education career has allowed her to teach in all three states including pre-school, kindergarten, second grade and fifth grade.

While in Iowa, she served as the dean of students at Dallas-Center Grimes High School and was the associate principal at Urbandale Middle School. Coveney comes to District 38 after being the assistant principal at Mammoth Heights Elementary School in Parker, a role she had since 2018.

Coveney said the relationships built with colleagues, students and families is what she has found most satisfying during her career, as well as constantly learning new things, new challenges every day and there never being a dull moment. She sees an educational career as being purpose driven and loves that she can meet others where they are at their respective levels and help them reach their personal best.

“I believe that a career in education is a calling,” Coveney said. “Being an educator provides opportunity and privilege to make a positive impact on the lives of others. Teachers have the opportunity every day to change the world.”

Over 25 years, the purpose of public education has remained the same, Coveney said, believing a strong public education system is the cornerstone of a civil, prosperous and democratic society. The quality of our schools relates directly to the quality of life that people enjoy, she said.

“Over the course of my career, we’ve seen more mandates and increased expectations of our educators. I think this is one of the biggest challenges facing our teachers right now,” Covoney said. “Teachers are trying their very best to meet all of the expectations, many with the goal of perfection, and it causes fatigue and burnout of our very best and brightest educators. Ultimately, we all want what is best for our students and sometimes feel we don’t get a voice in how we achieve that goal.

“With that being said, there are amazing, hard-working school staff that show up every day ready to do their best to change the world.”

Excited to get to know and develop new relationships within the Prairie Winds community, Coveney sees the building already as an amazing school and feels humbled, honored and blessed for the chance to serve as principal, she said.

Coveney has been married to her husband, Alex, for 23 years. They have two sons, Colby, 21, and Caleb, 19, as well as two dogs, Winston and Beau. In her free time, she loves to spend time with family and friends, hang out with her dogs, read and play golf (poorly), she said.

“While our careers have moved us from the south to the midwest to the west, we are so happy to call Colorado home and love it here,” she said.