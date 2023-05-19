After almost five months since the retirement of former Monument Chief of Police Sean Hemingway, a permanent replacement has been selected and sworn into the position.

Patrick Regan was introduced to the community during the regular meeting of the Town of Monument Town Council where he also took his oath of office from town manager Mike Foreman May 15 at town hall.

Starting his career as a police officer for the Scottsdale Police Department in Arizona, Regan spent 23 years in law enforcement there where he served as an undercover narcotics detective, a SWAT operator, violent crime investigator, Spanish interpreter, gang enforcement supervisor and internal affairs supervisor. In addition, his time in Scottsdale allowed him the opportunity to serve as patrol watch commander, Crimes Against Persons Section Commander and the Commander of the Special Investigations Division.

Regan is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy, FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association Command and Executive Leadership Institutes and Force Science Certification Course. He said many of the roles of which he’s served in law enforcement have been special to him for a variety of reasons. However, the most fun assignment for him was in the Drug Enforcement Unit, he said.

“This position allowed me to hone my skills as a detective, conduct surveillance, draft search warrants and wiretaps, and work alongside an incredible team,” Regan said.

His most challenging assignment was the role of patrol sergeant, albeit still rewarding, he said. As a first-line supervisor, he learned how to not only run calls for services and oversee the work of a patrol squad but also how to lead, mentor and correct “rookie” police officers, he said.

“There is a unique bond between patrol sergeants and their first patrol squad, and that bond endures to this day,” the new chief said.

Regan’s attraction to a career in law enforcement started in high school when his next-door neighbor at the time convinced him to join the Scottsdale Police Explorer Program. Although he hesitated at first not knowing the intent of the program, he started to attend meetings and quickly became “hooked,” he said. As a teen, he saw the job as exciting, fast-paced and a great way to stay fit and active.

In addition, he was drawn to the camaraderie, friendships and bonds which seemed to form within that police department, he said. Inspired by the program, Regan studied criminal justice in college and tested for a position with the Scottsdale Police Department at 21 years old.

After graduating from Northern Arizona University, December 1999, he began his career at the Arizona Law Enforcement Academy the following month. His professional goal as a teen was always to become a Scottsdale police officer, and after 23 years with that department, Regan soon realized he accomplished more than he expected, having worked numerous assignments, having risen to the rank of commander, and after attending the FBI National Academy, he said.

However, after meeting one particular dispatcher, Regan became a husband and a stepfather. He and his wife were married in 2012 in Monument, where her former sisters-in-laws lived.

“From the first day we visited Monument, we knew there was something special about it,” Regan said. “The quaint and charming downtown, the friendly people and the incredible natural beauty all left an indelible memory. In fact, the terrain, weather and beauty of the town reminded me of Flagstaff, Ariz., where I attended college, one of my favorite cities in the country.”

After his stepson Walker moved to Colorado to live with his father and play baseball in 2019, Regan and his wife were wanting to move to Colorado to be closer to him. However, Regan was short of retirement eligibility so the couple remained in Arizona. Although they traveled to spend time with Walker, the couple began looking for an opportunity to retire and relocate to Colorado once Regan reached his 20-year mark with the Scottsdale PD.

Inspired by their previous visits, Regan and his wife had always wanted to live in or near Monument when they were able to relocate to Colorado, he said. After graduating from the FBI National Academy last December, Regan saw the recently opened call for Chief of Police with the Monument PD and decided to apply with the executive experience he had acquired by then.

“I believe it is imperative to maintain a solid relationship with the community,” Regan said. “The support shown to the police department over the years has been immense, and it is incumbent upon us to earn that support every day.

"While we will always need to enforce laws, we will do so with compassion and respect. The residents and employees within the Town of Monument expect to live and work in a safe environment, and our policing philosophy will always focus on accomplishing just that. We will be fair, consistent and transparent in our law enforcement efforts.”

The new chief said the community could expect to see additional officers added to patrol ranks to ensure enough officers are working at any given moment to provide safe and efficient services 24 hours a day. The department expects to promote two additional sergeants this quarter, allowing one supervisor assigned to each patrol shift, he said. In addition, community engagement efforts, both in-person and online, will be augmented with the addition of Community Engagement Group meetings and enhanced social media outreach, Regan said.

Once the patrol ranks are adequately filled, the department will seek opportunities to provide additional services such as school resource officers, detectives and community resource officers, he said.

“As with any change in leadership, there will be associated changes in the organization,” Regan said. “My focus as the Chief of Police will be to build and foster an environment of collaboration, accountability and communication. These three items are the cornerstone of the leadership philosophy I have developed and demonstrated throughout my career.”

In his free time, Regan enjoys traveling with his wife as well as time together hiking and enjoying the outdoors. They also enjoy eating at new restaurants and visiting with friends and family whenever they can. Regan also has been homebrewing with a Denver-based friend of his since 2008 and he continues to do so when time permits.