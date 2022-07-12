As July 4 celebrants feasted on mouthwatering barbecue and marveled at colorful fireworks displays, I celebrated our nation’s 246th birthday in a more personal way.
I spent time with the Declaration of Independence.
Sitting atop a book shelf in my home office is a poster-sized card stock reproduction of this historic document. Authored chiefly by Thomas Jefferson in 1776, the declaration lists the grievances against the king of England and explains why the 13 colonies at war with Great Britain regarded themselves as independent sovereign states no longer governed by British rule.
As I pored over the declaration’s literary content, I reflected on how I came to be associated with this document. I was in the fifth grade when a classmate brought a parchment reproduction to school. At first, the document’s artistic penmenship attracted me, eye candy for this inquisitive history buff. Not surprising, classmates assumed the penmenship belonged to the author.
Actually, Timothy Matlack, a clerk in the Pennsylvania State House known for his eloquent penmanship, inscribed Jefferson’s words on vellum. This fueled my fascination as did discovering that the declaration is divided into five distinct parts:
The introduction
The preamble
The indictment of King George III
The denunciation of the British government, declaring that all political connections between the British Crown and the “Free and Independent States” of America should be totally dissolved
The conclusion
The introduction states that the document “declares” the “causes” that made it necessary for American colonies to leave the British Empire. This states the declaration’s main purpose: to explain the colonists’ right to revolution.
The preamble describes the new philosophy of government that Jefferson and the founders proposed, and justifies the “necessity” of a revolution.
However, it was the words comprising the indictment and denunciation that intrigued me. “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness ...”
Maxwell House coffee once claimed its product to be “Good to the last drop,” and so it is with the conclusion of this literary masterpiece. “And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine providence, we mutually pledge to each other our lives, our fortunes and our sacred honor.”
No one writes like this anymore, save for a handful of novelists. More than two centuries later the Declaration of Independence continues to educate, inspire and connect citizens with the principles of a free society. I credit Jefferson’s superb wordsmithing for inspiring me to carve a career as a member of the fourth estate.
I don’t claim to know everything about the declaration. However, I do know that too many people are more interested in collecting assault rifles than in learning about the document that singlehandedly helped secure their freedom. For example, it wasn’t 1970s sitcom character George Jefferson who wrote the declaration — as one gun collector I spoke to believes it to be.
The declaration deserves better from Americans as its 56 signers, who believed in the power of freedom, sacrificed what we can’t begin to repay.
William J. Dagendesh is an author, writer and retired U.S. Navy photojournalist, editor and public affairs officer. Contact William at nutmeg120395@yahoo.com.