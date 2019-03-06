In every destructive wildfire, some communities survive with little damage while many others are devastated. Post-fire studies of the surviving communities reach the same conclusion: proactive mitigation and fuel treatments reduce wildfire intensity and save communities. Locally, there are two cases in point: Cathedral Pines in the 2013 Black Forest Fire and Cedar Heights in the 2012 Waldo Canyon Fire. Both wildfire-mitigated neighborhoods survived when nearby homes burned.
If fuels reduction so obviously saves high-risk neighborhoods, why do so many remain firetraps? Because there is no coordinated wildfire safety effort within the community. When individual homeowners go it alone, they protect their homes, but when the community works as one, the intangible things that brought residents to the woods in the first place — the beauty and sense of community — survive as well.
The idea of community survival motivates Red Rock Ranch, 202 homes located in dense ponderosa pine and scrub oak south of Palmer Lake, and now, Red Rock Ranch is a part of a national effort to increase community wildfire hazard reduction. The community is one of seven across the country selected as a National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) Firewise USA Site of Excellence, a 24-month pilot program designed to increase homeowner participation in community wildfire hazard reduction.
Firewise USA, a program of the NFPA in cooperation with the USDA Forest Service, U.S. Department of the Interior, and the National Association of State Foresters, teaches people how to adapt to living with wildfire and encourages neighbors to work together and take action now to save lives and prevent wildfire losses.
Red Rock Ranch became a recognized Firewise USA site in 2017. With the help of the Colorado State Forest Service and Tri Lakes Monument Fire Protection District, its residents developed a 10-year Community Wildfire Protection Plan and, acting on the plan’s recommendations, began fuels reduction around homes and along evacuation routes. In 2018, the community’s homeowners donated nearly $47,000 in volunteer in-kind labor for wildfire hazard reduction. The enthusiastic effort the community put into implementing the plan led to their selection.
Sites of Excellence had its kick-off on Jan. 16, when Dave Betzler of the Red Rock Ranch Firewise Committee attended Home Ignition Zone training in San Antonio. The workshop covered the same training given to fire professionals to assess the wildland fuels surrounding a home and the ignitability of the home itself.
“The San Antonio training will definitely strengthen our community home assessment efforts,” Betzler said.
NFPA Sites of Excellence will help fund Red Rock Ranch fuels reduction efforts and increase homeowner participation. Reaching homeowners will be one of the first tasks and, unlike many such efforts, it will be a two-way process.
“We won’t just be talking to the neighbors,” Betzler said. “We want their feedback on their fuels mitigation progress, any concerns, as well as project improvement ideas.”
The Red Rock Ranch pilot project will focus on increasing participation of its homeowners. Betzler said his committee “has been working already with the Coalition for the Upper South Platte to evaluate wildfire risks and conduct individual home assessments, and now with Sites of Excellence, we can reach, better inform and assist homeowners in tackling their specific wildfire hazards.”
By the end of the two-year project, Red Rock Ranch should be a safer place, but the real result will be the lessons learned. Each of the sites will develop pilot project best practices and lessons learned for NFPA, and for sharing locally and with other communities.
For information about obtaining Firewise USA recognition or Community Wildfire Protection Plans, contact the Colorado State Forest Service Woodland Park Field Office at 687-2921. The Red Rock Ranch CWPP is available on the CSFS website at csfs.colostate.edu/wildfire-mitigation/colorado-community-wildfire-protection-plans.