The recently developed Red Butte Recreation Area is a project of the Green Mountain Falls Foundation LLC. A relatively short but well developed trail provides hikers a novel chance to explore the east side of “GMF,” since other trails in town all traverse the town’s west side.

IF YOU GO PARK: Red Butte Recreation Area, Town of Green Mountain Falls BEST TIMES TO VISIT: Year-round TRAILS: Lower Turrell, Pittman LENGTH: About A 2.5-mile roundtrip out and back hike and about 500-foot elevation gain DIFFICULTY: Easy NOTES: From fall through spring, snow and ice are possible, so bring along microspikes. Avoid the trail in times of deep snow. For a helpful trail map go to: greenboxarts.org/wp-content/uploads/GMF-Red-Butte-Trails-10.pdf.

From the south end of Gazebo Park Lake in the town of Green Mountain Falls, drive east from Ute Pass Avenue for about 50 yards, over Fountain Creek to El Paso Avenue. Park in the Red Butte Recreation Area parking lot on the east side of El Paso Avenue.

Begin the hike by walking about 50 yards northward on El Paso Avenue to the Turrell Trailhead. Head eastward up an old road, where the route alternates from road to roadside trail. Lanterns are dispersed along the trail for nighttime excursions to the Green Mountain Falls Skyspace, created by artist James Turrell. After about a quarter-mile, at an intersection with the Upper Turrell/Skyspace Trail, bear left on the Pittman Trail.

Follow some tight switchbacks up past the Skyspace to an elevated perspective of the sleepy little hamlet of GMF. The trail swings northward, and after about another quarter-mile hits a four-way intersection. Bear left on the Pittman Trail along the western side of the butte, where views open up of Mount Dewey to the north and the infamous long steep ridge west of GMF, home to well known trails like Catamount and Crystal that climb up and over the ridge.

After about another quarter-mile, reach three wooden posts and be sure to cut sharp right to start switchbacking down the east side of the butte where the view abruptly transforms to a vista of noisy Highway 24. After about 100 yards connect to an intersection with the Kegwin Cutoff, cut left and continue switchbacking downward then swing northward.

After about another quarter-mile, the trail ends at the “West Trailhead,” which actually lies more to the north of the Turrell Trailhead. Retrace the route back to the Red Butte parking area.

Joe LaFleur has lived in Woodland Park since 2016 and is a hiking enthusiast that hits the trails weekly. Contact Joe with questions or feedback at joelafleur@peakinter.net Hiking is great exercise but can be hazardous. Always be sure to plan well, check the weather, bring a printed map, tell someone where and when you are going and contact them when you return safely.