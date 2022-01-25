The tiny Red-breasted Nuthatch is smaller than a sparrow, so its call may be more noticeable, sounding like a kid blowing a tin trumpet in the forest.
Their high-pitched nasally call is an extended note that sounds like “yank, yank, yank,” and while they are more vocal in the summer, they can also be heard in the winter. Harsh, buzzy calls between individuals are also part of their repertoire.
Some birds are best identified by their behavior, and nuthatches are an ideal example. They move up and down tree trunks looking for insects. Nuthatches often pause to stick their head out at a 90-degree angle, creating a unique profile. They have long, pointed beaks and stubby bodies with short square-tipped tails.
Nuthatches’ body shape causes them to have an undulating or up-and-down flight pattern, a behavior also shared by woodpeckers. From fall through spring, nuthatches may be seen flocking with chickadees, kinglets, warblers and other small birds. Other local nuthatch species include the White-breasted and Pygmy. Pygmies are daily visitors to the yard feeders and White-breasted are around most of the time, but in my yard area the Red-breasted is more of a random visitor.
The Red-breasted Nuthatch is bluish-gray above and orangish below. On their white head, look for a bold black line through the eye. Females have gray on top of the head, while the male has a black crown.
Insects are a staple of their diet, but they are also fond of suet, nuts and seed, especially cone seeds and sunflower, stashing seeds under tree bark for a winter food supply. Sometimes nuthatches will wedge a seed in a tree crevice then pound on it to crack it open, thus “hatching the nut.”
Red-breasted Nuthatches are year-round residents in El Paso County, as well as in Teller County, but in times of poor cone crops they may move to lower elevations in winter. During the breeding season, they prefer higher elevations above 9,000 feet. They are cavity nesters but rarely use nest boxes.
The favorite habitat for Red-breasted Nuthatch is conifers but outside of the breeding season they can also be found in mixed forest, deciduous and riparian woodlands, aspen groves and wooded urban areas. They tend to prefer thick, mature forest, which explains why they are random visitors to the open woodland in my yard area.
From the summer of 2019 through the summer of 2020, Red-breasted Nuthatches were noticeably more regular in the yard area, perhaps due to a more successful breeding season in 2019 and/or a lack of natural food availability that led to greater dependence on the bird feeders.
Joe LaFleur studied wildlife biology and communications at Colorado State University and is the creator of “Better Birdwatching,” a DVD series on North American birds. Contact him with questions and feedback at joe@betterbirdwatching.com.