Top o’ the day to ya, me little leprechauns, ‘tis that time ‘o the year when we pay homage to that peace-makin’, snake-charmin’ Irishman, St. Patrick.
Wearing green leprechaun hats, downing a pint of Guinness ale and chomping on corned beef and cabbage are among the many traditions we have come to embrace in honor of this fifth-century holy man from the emerald isle. Erin go Bragh forever, right?
Well, methinks some green food dye and a little imagination can offer just as much fun as these celebrated traditions of yore. For example, years ago I wanted to give our children a memorable St. Patty’s Day and figured that staining their food green was a good way to do that. After all, green and St. Patrick go together, correct?
To do this I added a few drops of green food dye into the spaghetti, apple pie and my wife’s homemade bread all of which highlighted the supper menu. As an added bonus, I even dyed the children’s milk.
No doubt this paper’s culinary columnist Micah Redfield might have some comments regarding these practices. Shucks, I only sought to provide a visual treat for our clan who wouldn’t have to deal with green leafy vegetables, just green-stained fun.
Actually, the kiddos did have fun, particularly in using me on which to sharpen their razor-sharp tongues. “Dad, the food tastes as bad as you look,” said our son, Scott. “I feel the green-apple two-step coming on,” our daughter, Rosemary, added as green-stained juice oozed from her apple pie. Methinks I was insulted.
Our son, Tom, asked why I didn’t serve green beer. “Drinking green beer on St. Patrick’s Day counts as a vegetable,” he said. When Peggy prepared me a green hamburger on a green bun, I asked how she got the green dye since I had it with me. “But, I didn’t use any green dye,” she said with a sick look. Blech! Also, yuck!
The next year our daughters elevated this holiday to new festive heights. Our oldest, Cat, dyed her lips and tongue green, painted green dye around her eyes and spit out fake green blood. Rosemary dyed her hair green and painted green spots on her face. “I caught green measles from eating your food,” she said, clutching her stomach. Sigh!
I couldn’t believe my daughters, the lovely lasses of me life, could be so gross. Truth is, I was green with envy because I didn’t think of it first. However, I like to think my previous efforts fueled their creativity.
I also did the same thing for Valentine’s Day where red dye-stained vegetables made for an interesting aesthetic. Although amusing, it didn’t have the same “Yuck” effect as does green dye. So, red is cool, but green will rule.
By the way, when I was 6 years old I received a green silk necktie sporting a white shamrock. Cat has worn the tie to St. Patrick’s Day school parties and even around the house. I’m re-writing my will to include giving Cat the necktie after I check in to that Irish pub in the sky.
I do have one more tradition to offer, though. Since it’s reputed that St. Patrick drove the snakes out of Ireland, methinks we might do the same to our local and national leaders. What think you?
William J. Dagendesh is an author, writer and retired U.S. Navy photojournalist and editor. He has lived in southern Colorado 21 years. Contact William with comments or ideas for his column at nutmeg120395@yahoo.com.