The recently relocated Ravissante Salon and Spa (ravissantesalon.com), located alongside 3 Margaritas and Anytime Fitness on Lake Woodmoor Drive in Monument, was officially introduced to the community on May 4 with a grand opening celebration, including a Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony and a live performance from local band Ashtonz.
The salon was previously located in the Northgate neighborhood and in the Chapel Hills area of Colorado Springs. Owner and Gleneagle resident Alicia Taylor said she is thrilled to now be situated closer to home.
“It’s the biggest professional move I’ve done in my career; exciting and a little scary,” she said. “We’re building a great team here, and the response from the community so far has been tremendous.”
The opening included an appearance by Nicole Thomas-Rechelbacher of Intelligent Nutrients, daughter of hair-industry legend and IN founder Horst Rechelbacher.
“Nicole came in from Minnesota for the occasion, to help with our presentation and promotion, and with making sure the staff and I are completely up to speed on their products,” Taylor said. “It was a great honor to have her here, and we’re officially up and running!”