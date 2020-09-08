The Lewis-Palmer softball team scored 10 runs over the final two innings at Pine Creek on Aug. 31 to pull away with a 14-3 victory.

Sophomores Sage Hazelwood and Ava Vander Welt paced the Rangers with three hits apiece. Coming up with two hits each were senior Carissa O’Donnell, junior Jaiden Dahl and sophomore Landry Boone.

Freshman Grace Lendt started on the mound for Lewis-Palmer and went all seven innings. She scattered four hits, while striking out five and walking two. Only one run was earned.

On Sept. 2, the Rangers improved to 6-2 with a 12-0 home victory over Vista Ridge. Vander Welt had three more hits. Chipping in with two hits apiece were Lendt, Hazelwood, Boone and freshman Makayla Ingram.

Lendt again went the distance on the mound. She struck out 10 and walked two in the game that was called after four innings due to the run rule.

Lewis-Palmer improved to 2-1 in the Class 5A/4A Pikes Peak Athletic Conference.