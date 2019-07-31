Expectations are high for the Lewis-Palmer football team as it prepares to open its season in a little more than four weeks.
“State or bust!” said Rangers senior quarterback Alex Weaver last week in between workouts. “We have to make a statement first game.”
Weaver and many of his teammates are confident that the Rangers will not only qualify for the playoffs for the fourth time in five seasons, but will win the school’s first-ever football championship.
“I definitely think a goal for us should be winning state,” said senior all-purpose back Jake Martin, who has already received several college scholarship offers including Division I South Dakota. “We definitely have the talent to do it. We’re good on skills and we work well together as a team. That’s why we’re working over the summer as a team so we can come out that first game and make a statement.”
Last year, the Rangers lost to state runner-up Pueblo East in the first round, and to two-time defending state champion Palmer Ridge during the regular season.
Lewis-Palmer and Palmer Ridge square off this season in Week 9 (Nov. 1).
“It will be great to get the community out and it should be a great game,” Weaver said. “We just have to win it.”
Added Martin: “Palmer Ridge is loaded. They have some great athletes. They have talent.”
ARNESON GETS OFFER
Lewis-Palmer senior two-way lineman Kai Arneson has received a Division I college scholarship offer.
Arneson (6-foot-8, 300 pounds) said he was offered a scholarship by Eastern Michigan last spring.
Arneson added that he has been in contact with several schools, including Nebraska, Colorado State, Wyoming, New Mexico and Colorado.
“A lot of schools want to see my senior film,” said Arneson, a left tackle on offense and defensive tackle. “I would like to decide where I’m going by halfway through this season.”
Arneson said he has gone on several “unofficial visits” to schools.
“I plan on taking my recruiting trips in the fall,” he said.
Lewis-Palmer coach Dustin Tupper said Arneson has been starting for the Rangers since halfway through his sophomore season.
“He’s the prototypical size and weight for a Division I college lineman. You can’t teach height and weight. And you add the fact that he’s a good player and a good kid.”