DENVER — The Rangers would not be denied a third time.
After coming up short two previous seasons, the Lewis-Palmer boys’ basketball team took a business-like approach to its March 9 Class 4A state title tilt with defending champ Longmont.
When it was all over, glee spread throughout Ranger Nation following a 57-52 victory in front of several thousand people at the Denver Coliseum.
“Ever since our freshman year, from C squad to JV, we always talked about getting that gold ball, what used to be a gold ball,” said Lewis-Palmer senior center Tre McCullough, who scored six points in the win and was one of many to hoist the championship trophy in the wild post-game celebration. “That’s what we strive for every day in practice. We always talk about doing everything with a perfect effort and doing it the right way.
“In those four years there have been blood, sweat, tears and injuries. But that brotherhood has kept us together. I am so proud to call each and every person on this roster, 1 through 12, my brothers.”
Lewis-Palmer was on the short end of state title game scores in 2017 and 2018, losing to Valor Christian and Longmont, respectively.
The No. 1 Rangers (28-0) had to overcome a six-point deficit midway through the third quarter to claim their first state title since 2013. Trailing 31-25, senior Joel Scott stole the ball from Longmont senior Calvin Seamons at midcourt and went the other way for a thunderous slam dunk. That halted a 21-6 Longmont run and sparked the Rangers to a 17-6 run of their own and a 42-37 lead a minute into the final eight-minute stanza.
“We needed to pick it up on the defensive end, and we needed to keep getting transition points, and we did,” said Scott, who finished with 15 points.
“This is a fantastic way to end my school career. This feels so awesome.”
No. 2 Longmont (27-1) refused to go away as the final seconds ticked down. Seamons and Trojans senior Beck Page hit two 3-pointers in span of 21 seconds to pull Longmont within 54-52 with 17 seconds remaining.
But two free throws by Rangers senior shooting guard Matthew Ragsdale (game-high 23 points) and one by senior forward Ethan Forrester (6 points) gave Lewis-Palmer its final margin of victory.
“We had to get stops and at the end,” Ragsdale said. “Longmont is a dangerous team. They were hitting some crazy shots, so we had to keep our composure and play our game.”
Forrester was one of the many unsung heroes for the Rangers all season. He, along with senior guard Noah Baca (he had a dunk among his five points in the title game), senior Loren Phillips and senior guard Dominic Roma were a vital part of the team’s success.
Lewis-Palmer advanced to the state championship game after disposing of No. 4 Holy Family March 8 in the semifinals, 70-56. Rangers’ coach Bill Benton said after that game that his team was not satisfied with just reaching the finals.
“We talk about having fun and enjoying this process, but our most important game of the season is tomorrow night,” he said. “We talked about that whether it was Jan. 9 or opening night the championship game. That’s been our approach all season.”
The Rangers have won four state championships in school history (1994, 2012, 2013).
Scott is the fourth of the his basketball playing brothers to win a state championship at the school, joining Josh (2012), Jordan (2012, 2013) and Jonathan (2013). The fifth Scott bother, Joseph, never played basketball for the school, focusing on football.