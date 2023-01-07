There was no shortage of sights and sounds to describe the second Palmer Lake Outdoor Classic on Friday night.
Pairs of high school hockey teams moved swiftly across makeshift rinks on frozen Palmer Lake with the backdrop of the town's illuminated star on Sundance Mountain. The familiar beats and riffs of classics songs such as Metallica's "Enter Sandman" and Survivor's "Eye of the Tiger" were interspersed with the occasional thud of a hockey puck glancing off the rink wall. The crackle and pop of firewood burning in a lit barrel also filled the night.
But the roar of Lewis-Palmer High School's faithful for every Ranger goal and big save was undoubtedly the highlight of the event.
The Rangers defended literal home ice with pride and honor as they came a goal shy of taking first place in Friday's four-team tournament.
The teams squared off in two 30-minute matches to start and then teams that won and lost paired up for the final and the consolation game, each also 30 minutes.
Both of Lewis-Palmer's varsity matches ended in dramatic fashion with penalty shots deciding each contest. The Rangers dispatched Pine Creek 5-4 in the opening game but fell 2-1 to Chaparral out of Parker in the final.
Forward Luke McCall's wrist shot slid past Rangers goaltender Dillon Unruh and into the miniature net used throughout the tournament. It was the only goal scored in the shootout.
Despite the home team falling short, sportsmanship and fun ruled the evening.
"We so wanted to win it but that last shot was a good shot," Rangers goaltender Braden Tucker said after the game. "It was so much fun getting to play and play for home, represent Monument and Lewis-Palmer.
Tucker, a sophomore, moved to Colorado from Wyoming and joined the Rangers this season.
"It's a lot better down here, I love it," he said. "It's so much fun playing with these guys. They are super nice. I love all of them."
Cheyenne Mountain, which fell to Chaparral in the opening game, took third place winning the consolation game over Pine Creek.
The Red-Tailed Hawks were the Rangers' opponent for the inaugural Classic a season ago.
"(Rangers coach) Scott Bradley does a great job with this event," Cheyenne Mountain coach Erik Austin said. "He's worked really hard to make sure the ice surface is great. He's expanded it to include more people, more kids get an opportunity to skate outside and play some pond hockey. It's a lot of fun, great for high school hockey and I give all the props to Scott Bradley."
Pine Creek principal Tracie Cormaney was named guest coach for the Eagles Friday, a position she happily accepted. To fight the cold, she wore so many layers she could have been mistaken for a bodybuilder. But she was grateful to Pine Creek's goaltenders for shielding her from any flying pucks.
She had Friday circled on the calendar for a while.
"My first year as an athletic director at Palmer High School I had to step in and coach a hockey game...but I'm 1-0 thank you very much," she said. "I was super excited. Hockey's hard because you don't get to see the boys and the girls after like you do with other sports where you get to talk with them because they are changing. So it's so nice for them to see that we are invested in them as kids and as athletes and that we're super proud of them."
The figurative warmth of the evening wasn't limited to athletes. Spectators also had fun taking in the experience.
Fred Nehring has lived in the Tri-Lakes area since 1985 and is a Lewis-Palmer alumnus from the days when there was one elementary school, one middle school, one high school and no hockey program.
"The winter sports here were basketball and wrestling. I was a wrestler," he said. "I think it's awesome, especially having an outdoor event and utilizing Palmer Lake to put high school hockey out here. Let us come out here and enjoy watching it and bringing the community together. A lot of that we lost in the pandemic and having events and bringing the community together, it's extremely important."
