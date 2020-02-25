The Lewis-Palmer boys’ basketball team begins its postseason quest Wednesday, Feb. 26 for a second-consecutive state championship.
The Rangers (14-9) enter the playoffs out of the Top 16 seeds for the first time since the 2013-14 season when they lost in the second round.
Last year, Lewis-Palmer was 28-0 on its way to the program’s fourth state title. All the starters graduated from that team, as well as most of the reserves.
The Rangers have improved over the course of this season, winning five straight games until dropping their final two Class 4A Pikes Peak Athletic Conference tilts to Air Academy and Cheyenne Mountain, respectively.
Lewis-Palmer junior Eddie Speller Jr. has played a key role in the team’s rebuild.
“We’re playing to our potential the last few weeks,” said Speller, who is second on the team in scoring (14.0 per game) and first in rebounding (6.9 per game). “The first of the year we didn’t know what we were doing to prepare for games, but now we stick to our routine and we’re seeing the benefits of all our hard work.”
Junior Colin Westfall leads the team in points (15.0) and assists (3.6). Sophomores Cameron Lowe and Brady Jones are also averaging double figures in points with 11.1 and 11.0, respectively.
The Rangers are young. There are just five seniors on the team – Kyle Berry, Paxton Crowell, Dallin Strate, Cade Curry and Jake Babbit — and they are averaging a combined 12.0 points per game.
“A lot of us haven’t had a lot varsity experience before this season, but we want to set a high bar for ourselves,” Speller said.
The Tri-Lakes area is well represented in the playoffs as four boys and three girls teams are in the big dance.
The Classical Academy boys get a first-round bye and will play at home this weekend. The Titans are led by senior Micah Lamberth’s 14.9 ppg.
The Discovery Canyon and Palmer Ridge boys’ teams open the playoffs tonight on the road. Discovery Canyon’s top scorer is senior Ethan Hall (11.7 ppg), while Palmer Ridge is led by senior Wes McEvoy (13.3 ppg).
On the girls’ side, Lewis-Palmer, Palmer Ridge and TCA are all in the playoffs.
Lewis-Palmer’s top two scorers are seniors Ally DeLange (11.7 ppg) and sophomore Griffin Greenwood (10.7 ppg, 11.7 rpg).
Palmer Ridge also has two players in double figures in scoring, senior Eden Bonser (13.0 ppg) and sophomore Mia Womack (11.4 ppg).
TCA’s top scorers are freshman Katharine Roach (9.2 ppg) and senior Shenna Daum (9.1 ppg).