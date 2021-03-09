The Lewis-Palmer High School boys’ basketball team has made a strong case this winter why it should be considered a favorite to win another Class 4A state championship.
The Rangers (10-2) proved their point by winning a share of the combined Class 5A/4A Pikes Peak Athletic Conference title (with Fountain-Fort Carson) and a top 10 seed in the 32-team state tournament that began this week.
“The competition in our league is there with 5A and 4A, but there’s good competition in the playoffs in 4A,” said Lewis-Palmer coach Bill Benton. “The taxing piece and grinding piece is playing at a high level daily.”
The Rangers have been the state’s most consistent program — at all levels — since the start of the 2008-09 season. They have won three 4A state championships during that span, including 2019 when they were 28-0.
Benton has been with the team during the entire ride. He was an assistant coach for five seasons under Russ McKinstry (the Rangers won state titles in 2012 and 2013).
During Benton’s eight seasons as head coach, the Rangers have been in the playoffs every season, advancing to the semifinals or finals four times.
Last season’s state tournament was brought to an abrupt halt by CHSAA during the semifinals due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. Lewis-Palmer went 15-10 and lost in the second round. For all intents and purposes, the Rangers are still the defending state champions.
“Obviously, the goal is win the state championship every year,” said Lewis-Palmer senior guard Colin Westfall, who got into 19 games on that 2019 squad. “In the playoffs, you’re not guaranteed any games beyond the one you’re in. That’s why we have to keep that mindset that the next game is the most important game.”
Westfall and his teammates are fully aware they have a huge target on their backs each time they take the court.
“For L-P, every game is our most important game,” said Westfall, who is second on the team in scoring this season with almost 16 points per game. “When you do that, you’re prepared every single night. When we’ve done that (12) games before, we don’t have to adjust our mindset that the next game is the next most important game for us.”
The Rangers finished the shortened regular season by playing seven games in 14 days. They were forced to revamp their schedule when they had to go into quarantine.
Lewis-Palmer’s two losses are to 5A teams Doherty (83-78 on Feb. 5) and Pine Creek (62-56 on Feb. 27).
“There’s the reality that nobody wants to get beat by us,” Benton said. “We know that. That’s why we have to be careful how hard we push our guys in practice. We know that every night we play is going to be a grind.”
The Rangers are a balanced team. In addition to Westfall, four other players are averaging double figures in scoring: senior Eddie Speller, Jr. (17.8 ppg and 6.9 rebounds per game), senior Noah Ragsdale (12.2 ppg), junior Cameron Lowe (12.0 ppg, 6.7 rpg) and junior Brady Jones (11.0 ppg, 4.6 rpg).
Spellar was also a member of the 2019 state title team. He saw action in 20 games that campaign, averaging 2.3 ppg.