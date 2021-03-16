It’s been a while since a Lewis-Palmer volleyball team — or any other prep volleyball team in Colorado — passed, set or spiked a ball. But the long wait is over.
On Thursday, the four-time defending Class 4A state champions will begin defense of their titles with a road game against rival Palmer Ridge. It will be the first game for both teams since they met in the finals of the state tournament on Nov. 16, 2019.
“I wouldn’t say we’re starting from scratch, but this year’s team is largely our JV team from last year,” Lewis-Palmer coach Wade Baxter said last week. “We’ve had a few players from throughout our program elect not to play or play club only. It could be a reload, but it could be a total rebuild.”
Baxter returns just two players with varsity experience from last season. Junior setter Hope Esposito played in 76 of the team’s 99 sets, while sophomore middle blocker Amya Speller played in 11 sets.
The Rangers have been the state’s most dominant program — at all levels — for the last seven seasons. They also won state crowns in 2013 and 2014.
For good measure, they were the state runner-up in 2012 and state semifinalists in 2015.
Baxter acknowledges that the program’s strong tradition — Lewis-Palmer also won three other state championships — plays into how he and the team approached each season. But this has been anything but a normal season.
“We have tradition in terms of character and in terms of work ethic and in terms of whatever that might be apart from wins and losses,” Baxter said. “But there’s just so much uncertainty this year.
“We’ve heard rumors of players from other schools who are opting not to play this year, but we just don’t know until we take the court. We’re going to try to carry it through, but this is such an odd high school year. We just don’t really know.”
Baxter and his crew were preparing to begin their season on schedule in early August. But days before they were to hold tryouts, CHSAA delayed the fall sports season and pushed volleyball to March.
Rather than dwell on having to wait seven months to lead his group, Baxter dived head-on into his first job at the school as a physics, chemistry and environmental science teacher.
“Since the school year really got rolling, teaching has been so much more work this year and I kind of haven’t even thought about volleyball since August,” Baxter said. “We had some open gyms in the fall, but when (coronavirus) cases started going up I shut it down in October. It’s just been hard to dwell on volleyball until we got it rolling again in February.”
Lewis-Palmer was 21-8 in 2019. The losses were the most in a season for the program since 2011, when they finished 14-15.
Even the 2019 team was largely void of players who saw significant playing time in previous seasons, with the exception of Gianna Bartalo (now playing for Denver University) and Danielle Norman (now playing for Johns Hopkins University).
The Rangers are playing in the revamped 5A/4A Pikes Peak Athletic Conference. The league includes 2019 4A semifinalists Palmer Ridge and Cheyenne Mountain, as well as 5A stalwart Rampart.
Lewis-Palmer and Cheyenne Mountain have combined to win the last 12 state championships in 4A. Cheyenne Mountain won titles from 2008-12 and 2015.
The two squads are scheduled to face off April 8 at Cheyenne Mountain. The Indians have a new head coach in Ellen Senf. She played collegiately at Wright State and Niagara.