Lewis-Palmer’s boys’ basketball program is steeped in tradition. So much so that two former stars have come back this season to work with the team as assistant coaches.
Justin Smith, a member of the Rangers’ back-to-back state championship teams of 2012 and 2013, and Jordan Ververs, who played on the 2009 and 2010 Final Four teams, are making their presence known.
“Learning from your past is probably the best thing for your future,” said Lewis-Palmer senior forward Tre McCullough after the Rangers’ 48-42 victory over Liberty Dec. 11. “It’s a huge influence having those guys around.
“You grow up watching state championships and see banners on the wall and those guys are a part of that. They’re a part of our culture. We look up and we idolize them. They’re giving us the tools right now to go and win (a championship).”
Ververs graduated in 2010 and has spent the last eight years in school and working.
“I’ve followed L-P basketball since I left,” Ververs said. “I always kept an eye on them, even when I was living in Arizona. Now to come back here, I’m definitely excited.”
Lewis-Palmer senior Joel Scott is the fourth member of his family to play in the program. His three older brothers —Josh, Jordan and Jonathan — played with Smith. Josh and Jordan played with Ververs.
“It’s fun to be around Jordan and Justin and hear what they have to say because they went through the same grind that we’re going through,” Joel Scott said. “It’s fun to hear what kind of advice they have for us and what they have to say about what we’re doing and how they can help us.”
Rangers’ senior guard Matthew Ragsdale also is grateful for the impact Ververs and Smith are having.
“These guys were successful when they played, so they know what it takes to bring a team together,” Ragsdale said. “Jordan was there in the beginning stages of this so he helped build the foundation that we’re building off of.”
Smith enjoyed a solid collegiate career after graduating from Lewis-Palmer. He spent three seasons with Division I Idaho State and two seasons playing for the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
Much like he was as a player, Smith prefers not to have the spotlight on himself.
“I had my time,” he said. “I’m excited to see how these guys do on their journey.”
Lewis-Palmer is doing very well so far this season. The Rangers improved to 5-0 with their win over Liberty. It marked the seventh consecutive season the teams met. Lewis-Palmer leads the most recent series, 4-3.
“For a 4A/5A bill it’s really kept the program going,” said Liberty coach Ivan Chambers. “Lewis-Palmer has been really good for 10 years and it’s just good for us to compete against them. They’re No. 1 in 4A for a reason.
“I think this is their year to win the championship.”
Lewis-Palmer has been to the last two state championship games, losing to Valor Christian and Longmont, respectively.