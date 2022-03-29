MONUMENT • Having wrapped up her senior season, one Lewis-Palmer High School diver has no complaints about how it played out.
Dahlia Allen, 18, finished her swim/dive season in second place in the diving event at the Colorado 5A Swim and Dive Championships Feb. 15, as the Rangers women’s team finished 10th overall.
Although she had hoped to etch herself in the state books as a back-to-back state champion, having won the event as a junior, Allen’s culmination of awards and accolades have made for one memorable senior year. That list includes breaking three records, winning most valuable player of the year, silver at state and being named a 2022 Sportswoman of Colorado.
“This was a decent way to end my senior year,” Allen said. “I was glad to be a part of a team which was very supportive and kind. They made my high school career much more enjoyable and fun.”
The Sportswoman of Colorado selection, announced last month, not only recognizes Allen’s accomplishments but also her hard work, dedication and sacrifices. She had to do online school for a couple years, missing out on outings with friends and even family time because of her involvement with diving.
Allen said for her entire life she has strived to be a dedicated, resilient and hardworking athlete as well as student.
“Not only did I reach my goals, but I was recognized for obtaining them which made my accomplishments seem that much better,” she said. “I am thankful for being honored with such an award and all the support everyone has given me to receive it.”
Allen started in gymnastics at the age of 5 and was a competitive gymnast for 10 years, until she chose to leave the sport after sustaining multiple injuries. She made the switch to diving a few years ago, joining the Rangers’ team her sophomore year.
Having always seen herself as a gymnast, but with a fading desire to compete as one, Allen found herself lost until discovering diving.
“I was glad I was able to find this sport and be as successful as I have been,” Allen said. “I continue to strive to be better and work hard every day, hoping to accomplish more in college and in general.”
Allen’s diving career will continue in NCAA Division I competition at Brigham Young University, where she’s accepted a scholarship. She plans to study chemistry or biology as a prelude to medical school, after which she aspires to become an anesthesiologist.
To date, Allen’s junior year, during which she won the Class 5A diving championship, stands out most. She came into that meet not expecting to win the title, but understood what she needed to do, Allen said. She remembers and is thankful for a teammate who had been disqualified from the meet, but was very supportive, encouraging and congratulatory of Allen regardless.
“I am glad I was able to compete with her the three years I was a part of the team,” Allen said.
After the meet, Allen ran out of the pool and gave her mother a big hug. Her mother told her that Allen’s father, who fought and lost a battle with cancer a little over a year ago, was watching and was very proud.
“Those words filled me with joy,” she said. “My dad always pushed me to be better, so to make him proud even if he was not there made me proud. This year after my state meet, my mom said the same thing while giving me a hug, and I felt the same joy.”